How to Spend How to Spend $2,000 at Stadium Goods The celebrated foot fashion and streetwear destination lands on Walton, offering collectors a chance at serious bragging rights.

Among sneakerheads, shoes are traded like stocks, and few kicks have more value than limited-edition deadstock. Which is why entering the new Stadium Goods flagship — the online marketplace’s second brick-and-mortar boutique, after the crazy popular one in New York City — feels like walking into a grown-up candy shop (albeit an expensive one). The 6,000-square-foot space is filled with never-worn hard-to-find Air Jordan colorways and rare Off-White drops, all carefully placed on floor-to-ceiling shelving like pieces of art.

Why set up shop here? “Chicago is a sneaker town through and through,” says co-CEO John McPheters. “Two native Chicagoans — Kanye West and Virgil Abloh — are arguably the most influential sneaker designers of the past five years, and Joe Freshgoods designed one of the hottest sneakers of 2020.”

Fans willing to wait for the perfect Adidas Y-3 Reberus (from $410) or Raf Simons RS Ozweegos (from $309) — not to mention singular Travis Scott Nike Air Force 1s ($639) or Supreme motorcycle helmets ($1,595) — can stop by frequently to check out the ever-changing array of street-style fashions and sneakers, which typically number around 1,000. Short on cash? Take your pristine Dunks and Yeezys to the intake center in Bucktown (1719 N. Damen Ave.), where you can get an estimate for consignment. 60 E. Walton St., Gold Coast

$80 Stadium Goods cotton hoodie Photos: Courtesy of Stadium Goods

$309 and up Air Jordan 4 Retro “Fire Red 2020”

$89 Stadium Goods basketball shorts

$1420 and up Off-White x Air Jordan 4 Retro “Sail”

$60 Travis Scott cotton tee

This article appears in the December 2020 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

