How the Sweet Valley High Books Ruined Our Lives
In their new podcast Wokefield, comedians (and Chicago contributors) Elizabeth Gomez and Adrienne Gunn investigate how the Sweet Valley High novels — about twins Jessica and Elizabeth Wakefield — warped their preteen brains. Here, they pick the least woke books.
Power Play, 1983
Plot:Jessica fat-shames a sorority pledge. The pledge eats lettuce, loses weight, and becomes spring queen. But, says Gomez, “she has to sacrifice who she is.”
Gunn’s takeaway:“We spent 30 years hating our bodies.”
Playing With Fire, 1983
Plot:Jessica dates her crush, Bruce Patman. “She does the classic move and changes everything about herself,” Gomez says.
Gomez’s takeaway:“Our first marriages.”
Wrong Kind of Girl, 1984
Plot:“Easy Annie” wants to be a cheerleader. “Jessica tries to keep her off the team because she’s a slut,” Gunn says.
Gomez’s takeaway:“We don’t know. We didn’t heed any warnings for not banging people.”
Share
Advertisement
From the Brush of Torkel Gundel
2 hours ago
Why Is Netflix Obsessed With Chicago?
5 days ago
Illinois Needs a New State Song
6 days ago
How ZooLights Is Doing Social Distancing
4 weeks ago
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.