Booze Your Way Down the 606

Grab your bike and prepare your body for some of the city's best patios.

Best Intentions

3281 W. Armitage Ave.

Exit Spaulding Avenue access ramp

Vibe Retro cabana, with a convivial communal table ideal for finding new drinking buddies

Drink The horchata margarita ($8), a surprisingly light hybrid of traditional marg and refreshing oat and cinnamon liqueur

SNACK An extrajuicy chicken thigh sandwich ($12), slathered with scallion aïoli and chicken liver mousse

Parson's Chicken & Fish

2952 W. Armitage Ave.

Exit Humboldt access ramp

Vibe Hipsters’ hang of choice

Drink The tropical Monsieur Coconut ($9), with rhum agricole, lime juice, coconut, and cardamom

SNACK Hushpuppies ($5), the ideal blend of fat and carbs for devoted drinkers

Small Cheval

1732 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Exit Park 567 at Milwaukee and Leavitt

Vibe Like a pleasant brick-lined backyard (without sister spot Au Cheval’s four-hour waits)

Drink A pitcher of Bud Lite ($12), because why not?

SNACK That famed cheeseburger ($9.95), of course, plus fries ($2.95)

Cabana Club

The Robey, 1616 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Exit Churchill Field

Vibe Pool party (But you can’t go in the pool unless you’re a hotel guest at the Robey.)

Drink Something Latin-leaning, like the well-rendered Caipirinha ($11)

SNACK Seafood-topped tostadas ($6) and adorable single-serving containers of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams ($5)

Bucktown Pub

1658 W. Cortland St.

Exit Walsh Park or Wood Street access ramp

Vibe A low-key beer garden filled with locals (and their dogs)

Drink The punchy house Bloody Mary ($10), complete with beef stick, sport pepper, and olive

SNACK Free popcorn, and lots of it

Ipsento 606

1813 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Exit Park 567 at Milwaukee and Leavitt

Vibe Breezy: This coffee shop with open garage-style doors overlooks the trail entrance.

Drink Lots of Illinois brews, like Tough Guy ($5), a brown ale from Begyle

SNACK Wednesday through Sunday evenings, food pop-up the Radical Larder serves dishes such as a roasted poblano quesadilla ($6) and eggplant fries ($6).