Booze Your Way Down the 606

3281 W. Armitage Ave.
Exit Spaulding Avenue access ramp
Vibe Retro cabana, with a convivial communal table ideal for finding new drinking buddies
Drink The horchata margarita ($8), a surprisingly light hybrid of traditional marg and refreshing oat and cinnamon liqueur
SNACK An extrajuicy chicken thigh sandwich ($12), slathered with scallion aïoli and chicken liver mousse
2952 W. Armitage Ave.
Exit Humboldt access ramp
Vibe Hipsters’ hang of choice
Drink The tropical Monsieur Coconut ($9), with rhum agricole, lime juice, coconut, and cardamom
SNACK Hushpuppies ($5), the ideal blend of fat and carbs for devoted drinkers
1732 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Exit Park 567 at Milwaukee and Leavitt
Vibe Like a pleasant brick-lined backyard (without sister spot Au Cheval’s four-hour waits)
Drink A pitcher of Bud Lite ($12), because why not?
SNACK That famed cheeseburger ($9.95), of course, plus fries ($2.95)
The Robey, 1616 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Exit Churchill Field
Vibe Pool party (But you can’t go in the pool unless you’re a hotel guest at the Robey.)
Drink Something Latin-leaning, like the well-rendered Caipirinha ($11)
SNACK Seafood-topped tostadas ($6) and adorable single-serving containers of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams ($5)
1658 W. Cortland St.
Exit Walsh Park or Wood Street access ramp
Vibe A low-key beer garden filled with locals (and their dogs)
Drink The punchy house Bloody Mary ($10), complete with beef stick, sport pepper, and olive
SNACK Free popcorn, and lots of it
1813 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Exit Park 567 at Milwaukee and Leavitt
Vibe Breezy: This coffee shop with open garage-style doors overlooks the trail entrance.
Drink Lots of Illinois brews, like Tough Guy ($5), a brown ale from Begyle
SNACK Wednesday through Sunday evenings, food pop-up the Radical Larder serves dishes such as a roasted poblano quesadilla ($6) and eggplant fries ($6).
