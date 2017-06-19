The Perfect Low-Proof Cocktail for Summer

This is the season for low-proof cocktails. Why? You can throw back several in the sun without getting sloppy. Julia Momose, who created the cocktail menu at Oriole, dreamed up this one—inspired by the treats of shaved ice with strawberry milk she ate as a kid in Japan—just for us.

East of Milan

Serves:1

Total Time:3 minutes

1 Strawberry, quartered and stemmed Salt ½ oz. Vodka (Momose recommends Kalak, available at Binny’s Beverage Depot) ½ oz. Nigori sake (ideally Joto Junmai, also at Binny’s) ½ oz. Campari 1 oz. Tonic water Rosemary sprigs and strawberry slices for garnish

1. Using a spoon, gently press strawberry pieces in the bottom of a mixing glass with a pinch of salt.

2. Combine vodka, sake, and Campari over the pressed strawberry. Stir gently.

3. Pour over cracked or cubed ice in a wineglass and top with tonic water. Garnish with rosemary and strawberries.

Tip: If you’re looking for something a little more potent, Momose suggests swapping the tonic water for sparkling wine.

This article appears in the July 2017 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

Share







