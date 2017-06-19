What To Do Every Weekend this Summer

If you’d like to download these as an iCal calendar, click here.

June 23 to 25

Friday

Logan Square Arts Festival

Beer by Revolution Brewing, cocktails by the Whistler, and music by Air Credits—the side project of ShowYouSuck and the Hood Internet—are all part of the effort to replant trees lost to the emerald ash borer. 5 p.m. logansquareartsfestival.com

Saturday

Stravinsky’s The Firebird

The Grant Park Orchestra toasts the Russian composer’s breakthrough ballet. Also on the bill: David Schiff’s jazz ode to the piece. 7:30 p.m. grantparkmusicfestival.com

Sunday

Chicago Pride Parade

Plan to show up early to Broadway and Montrose and stay late at the city’s rowdiest parade. Noon. chicagopride.gopride.com

June 30 to July 2

Friday

Chicago Tap Theatre

This year, the annual story-driven show reboots 2016’s Changes, a suite dedicated to the music of David Bowie. 7:30 p.m. chicagotaptheatre.com

Saturday

Chicago Fire vs. Vancouver

Catch former Bayern Munich soccer star Bastian Schweinsteiger while you can—he signed just a one-year contract with Chicago. 6 p.m. chicago-fire.com

Sunday

Chosen Few Picnic

The one-stop shop for old-school Chicago house turns 27 this year. Come to Jackson Park for the great DJs and stay for the display of killer dance moves. 10 a.m. chosenfewdjs.com

July 7 to 9

Friday

West Fest

Chicago house legend Derrick Carter appears alongside the expected indie fare (Cymbals Eat Guitars, Woods) in West Town. 5 p.m. westfestchicago.com

Saturday

Ruido Fest

Back for its third year, this Pilsen festival boasts Spanish-language alt-rock, punk, hip-hop, and more. Headlining Saturday: Molotov, Julieta Venegas, and Los Amigos Invisibles. Noon. ruidofest.com

Sunday

DuSable Arts and Crafts Festival

Music, food, and book signings, curated by Chicago’s museum of African American history. Noon. dusablemuseum.org

July 14 to 16

Friday

Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 2

The Grant Park Orchestra performs the buoyant piece with esteemed soloist Andrew Tyson. 6:30 p.m. grantparkmusicfestival.com

Saturday

After Fest Jazz Jam and Party

Pitchfork Music Festival and Solange Knowles’s label host this Hyde Park after-party promising surprise guests who will entertain late into the night. pitchforkmusicfestival.com

Sunday

Windy City Smokeout

Crayfish, whole roasted hogs, and mountains of ’cue. Need we say more about this gluttonous West Town event? 10 a.m. windycitysmokeout.com

July 21 to 23

Friday

Dirty Butterfly

Theater on the Lake presents the story of a voyeur and his troubled next-door neighbor. 7:30 p.m. chicagoparkdistrict.com

Saturday

Chicago Craft Beer Festival

Whether you’re a hops head or a lager lover, this Lincoln Park event has the brews for you. Noon. chicagoevents.com

Sunday

Andrew Bird and Esperanza Spalding

Equally innovative, the folksy pop violinist and jazz bassist share a bill that promises one of the best musical events of the summer. 7 p.m. ravinia.org

July 28 to 30

Friday

Mozart’s Symphony No. 36

Though played less often than many of the German composer’s other 40 symphonic pieces, the “Linz” Symphony is one of the weightiest and most impressive. 6:30 p.m. grantparkmusicfestival.com

Saturday

Tour de Fat

Belgian beer, bratwurst, vaudeville acts, games for adults at every turn, and a scenic Northerly Island setting. What could be better? How about a full-length set from hip-hop giants the Roots—for $20. 4 p.m. newbelgium.com

Sunday

Wicker Park Fest

With rockers Jeff the Brotherhood and hip-hop collective Doomtree taking the stage, this West Side stalwart has something for every kind of indie fan. Noon. wickerparkbucktown.com

August 4 to 6

Friday

Debussy’s La Mer

With Lolla seizing Grant Park for the weekend, its orchestra moves indoors to the Harris, performing this piece with star oboist François Leleux. 6:30 p.m. grantparkmusicfestival.com

Saturday

Black Harvest Film Festival

Opening night of the four-week fest that puts the lens on black issues and the African diaspora. Last year it featured both cult favorites, like Purple Rain, and shorts by local filmmakers on the rise. Various times. siskelfilmcenter.org

Sunday

Evanston + Vicinity Biennial

Five winners from last year’s biennial present work in this juried exhibition, one of the largest of its kind in the Midwest. 1 p.m. evanstonartcenter.org

August 11 to 13

Friday

Ron Funches

The former South Sider and star of the late NBC show Undateable has a penchant for laid-back, meandering stories about leaving Chicago for Oregon, where he says the news focuses on blackberries rather than black bodies. 7:30 p.m. thaliahallchicago.com

Saturday

Bud Billiken Parade

The biggest and longest-running African American parade in the country, which kicks off with a marching band and ends with a picnic in Washington Park, enlists Chance the Rapper as grand marshal this year. 10 a.m. budbillikenparade.org

Sunday

Leslie Odom Jr.

The sultry-voiced Hamilton star (he originated the role of Aaron Burr) tours behind his self-titled jazz album. 8:30 p.m. ravinia.org

August 18 to 20

Friday

Pilsen Fest

The historically Mexican enclave puts its best Latin musicians, artists, and chefs center stage. 6:30 p.m. pilsenfest.com

Saturday

Air and Water Show

For the best views of both sea and sky at the annual extravaganza, snag a spot at the north end of North Avenue Beach, the center of all the action. 10 a.m. chicagoairandwatershow.us

Sunday

Glenwood Avenue Arts Fest

A reflection of Rogers Park, the diverse neighborhood in which it’s held, this annual event hosts artists and musicians from around the globe. 10 a.m. glenwoodave.org

August 25 to 27

Friday

The Fly Honey Show

If you think August is hot, summer’s last month has got nothing on this late-night burlesque marathon at the Chopin Theatre in Wicker Park, run by the interdisciplinary arts collective the Inconvenience. 10:30 p.m. theflyhoneyshow.com

Saturday

Midnight Circus in the Parks

Catch this eclectic ensemble of acrobats, aerialists, and eccentrics in an intimate setting as it kicks off its eight-park, 18-performance season at Gately Park. 3 p.m. midnightcircus.net

Sunday

A Persephone Pageant: Burnt Root

The experimental company Walkabout Theater brings its blend of dance, drama, and acrobatics to a story about the earth and its dwindling resources. 4 p.m. chicagoparkdistrict.com

September 1 to 3

Friday

African Festival of the Arts

The Washington Park event has sections dedicated to Nubia (fine art), Cush (wearable art), and Timbuktu (fabrics and fashion), as well as a food court with traditional dishes from all over the Dark Continent. 10 a.m. aihusa.org

Saturday

North Coast Music Festival

Outkast’s Big Boi, STS9, and Damian Marley headline the second day of the three-day Union Park fest, summer’s last rager. 1 p.m. northcoastfestival.com

Sunday

Chicago Jazz Festival

Closing out the four-day event is the jubilant New Orleans jazz-funk group Rebirth Brass Band who have kept crowds dancing since they first took the stage in 1983. 8:30 p.m. jazzinchicago.org

This article appears in the July 2017 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

Share







