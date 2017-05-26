Edit Module
Eight Statement Rings for Your Next Cocktail Party

You’ll be the cat’s meow with these bold and colorful pieces.

By Jessica Moazami

Published today at 11:24 a.m.

Top to bottom, left to right:

Aquamarine

38.48-carat aquamarine ring with pavé diamonds in 18-karat white gold, $60,200, Sidney Garber, 118 E. Delaware Pl.

Triangular

Gold-plated and crystal ring, $149, Swarovski, 540 N. Michigan Ave.

Crisscross

Hearts on Fire 1-carat diamond ring in 18-karat white gold, $4,490, James & Sons, 1457 N. Halsted St.

Wraparound

Hearts on Fire 0.60-carat diamond comet ring in 18-karat yellow gold, $4,990, James & Sons.

Quartz

11-carat lemon quartz ring with diamonds in 18-karat gold, $5,800, Pomellato, 41 E. Oak St.

Spessartine

13.24-carat spessartine and 0.75-carat diamond ring in platinum, $65,000, Tiffany & Co., 730 N. Michigan Ave.

Platinum

1.21-carat diamond ring with pavé diamonds in 18-karat blush gold and platinum, $9,040, Eve J. Alfillé Gallery & Studio, 623 Grove St., Evanston.

Prasiolite

Prasiolite ring in sterling silver, $1,300, David Yurman, 40 E. Oak St.

