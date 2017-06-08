The Art Institute’s Gloria Groom Shares Her Favorite Things
The fashion buff and ukulele maestro gives us a peek at some of her keepsakes.
It’s no secret that Gloria Groom, curator of 19th-century European paintings and sculpture at the Art Institute of Chicago, loves fashion. She did, after all, organize the 2013 standout Impressionism, Fashion, and Modernity. Her latest exhibition, Gauguin: Artist as Alchemist, opens June 25. When she’s not running from wing to wing at the Art Institute, Groom kicks back with a stiff martini and a mani-pedi.
My signature style
Eclectic. I like to mix expensive things with funky stuff from H&M.
Last great read
Hope Jahren’s Lab Girl. It mixes botany with a story about being a female scientist in a man’s world.
Favorite bar
The Drawing Room at the Arts Club. It gets me out of the Loop. I drink a vodka martini, straight up, with a twist of lemon.
Best Chicago meal
Acanto’s mini pizzas. The flavors change all the time.
Local institution worthy of praise
The Lyric Opera has a wonderful period flavor. You feel like you’re being transported to the 19th century when you go there.
What I surround myself with at home
Piano music. I’ll even bash out songs from old musicals on my own piano.
Favorite app
Duolingo. It’s like a children’s game that helps you learn different languages. I play it in line in the grocery store.
Local indulgence
I go to Spa O in Oak Park for mani-pedis.
Beloved fashion era
The 1960s for jackets and the 1950s for full skirts.
Hidden talent
I play the ukulele!
