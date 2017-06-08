The Art Institute’s Gloria Groom Shares Her Favorite Things The fashion buff and ukulele maestro gives us a peek at some of her keepsakes.

Groom in a vintage Christian Lacroix dress at the Arts Club. United Nude shoes, $185, unitednude.com Photos: Petya Shalamanova

It’s no secret that Gloria Groom, curator of 19th-century European paintings and sculpture at the Art Institute of Chicago, loves fashion. She did, after all, organize the 2013 standout Impressionism, Fashion, and Modernity. Her latest exhibition, Gauguin: Artist as Alchemist, opens June 25. When she’s not running from wing to wing at the Art Institute, Groom kicks back with a stiff martini and a mani-pedi.

My signature style

Eclectic. I like to mix expensive things with funky stuff from H&M.

Last great read

Hope Jahren’s Lab Girl. It mixes botany with a story about being a female scientist in a man’s world.

Favorite bar

The Drawing Room at the Arts Club. It gets me out of the Loop. I drink a vodka martini, straight up, with a twist of lemon.

Best Chicago meal

Acanto’s mini pizzas. The flavors change all the time.

Local institution worthy of praise

The Lyric Opera has a wonderful period flavor. You feel like you’re being transported to the 19th century when you go there.

What I surround myself with at home

Piano music. I’ll even bash out songs from old musicals on my own piano.

Favorite app

Duolingo. It’s like a children’s game that helps you learn different languages. I play it in line in the grocery store.

Local indulgence

I go to Spa O in Oak Park for mani-pedis.

Beloved fashion era

The 1960s for jackets and the 1950s for full skirts.

Hidden talent

I play the ukulele!

Bulgari green tea body lotion “Splash some of this on and it feels like your skin just woke up again.”

$58, Neiman Marcus, 737 N. Michigan Ave. Photo: Courtesy of vendor

Patricia Locke earrings “She’s a local designer who uses Renaissance-style settings.”

$101 for similar, Camille et Famille, 7418 Madison St., Forest Park

Franklin McMahon line drawing “One of Obama’s gifts is orating. You can see that in this.”

Single edition

