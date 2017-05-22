Edit Module
Need to unwind this summer? From woodsy hideaways to romantic beach jaunts, we found seven weekend retreats just a short drive away.

by Nina Kokotas Hahn
Illustration by Adam Hayes

Published today at 9:58 a.m.

Lake Living, Unplugged

Mirror Lake State Park, Wisconsin

Farm to Fork 2.0

Roanoke, Indiana

Picker's Paradise

LeClaire, Iowa

Hit the Wine Trail

St. Joseph, Michigan

Romance on the Coast

Saugatuck, Michigan

Eat (Cheese), Drink (Beer), and Be Merry

Monroe & New Glarus, Wisconsin

Journey by Design

Frank Lloyd Wright Trail, Wisconsin
Photos by JOSEPH LEUTE, Lotzman Katzman, Matt Carrigan, Miriam Bulcher, Christian Giannelli Photography, and Sue Moen Photography. JOSEPH DECUIS FARM photo courtesy of Joseph Decuis Farm, Monona Terrace photo COURTESY OF MONONA TERRACE


