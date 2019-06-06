Get Designer-Grade Sunglasses at Warby Parker Prices At Ellison Eyewear, it’s reality TV-approved luxury-level shades for the rest of us.

Photo: Ryan Segedi

Aristotle Loumis was surprised when he found out many designer frames were mass-produced in the same factories that made lower-quality specs. Convinced he could offer sunglasses that were handmade and more affordable than those with the fancy logos, he founded Ellison Eyewear. His glasses (like the ones pictured, from $105) are handcrafted in a family-owned factory in Greece. “You see the papou over there, cigarette in hand — he’s making these,” Loumis says. Last year, the five-year-old company won a spot on The Profit, local entrepreneur Marcus Lemonis’s CNBC show — and with it, an investment of $350,000 for half of the business. Loumis is now president of Marcus Lemonis Eyewear Group, and Ellison glasses are sold at Lemonis’s Marcus boutiques across the country (including in the Gold Coast, at 110 E. Delaware Pl.). There may not be any Greek grandpas working in those stores, but the staff will adjust the frames to precisely fit your face.

This article appears in the June-July 2019 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

