This Summer, Rock These Woven Wonders

Black details add a touch of elegance to natural straw accessories.

By Jessica Moazami

Published today at 5:12 p.m.

Photo: Ryan Segedi

1. Wicker satchel with leather handles and denim lining, $398, Kate Spade New York, 100 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook

2. Hand-painted raffia ankle boots with leather lining, $398, Tory Burch, 45 E. Oak St.

3. Locally designed! Annie Handbags rattan crossbody bag, $65, Cinnamon Boutique, 2104 W. Roscoe St.

4. Straw and leather handbag, $198, Rebecca Minkoff, 106 E. Oak St.

5. Suede and woven raffia wedges, $525, Jimmy Choo, 114 E. Oak St.

6. Straw hat with leather trim, $1,400, Chanel, 65 E. Oak St.

