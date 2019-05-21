The legendary newspaper columnist Mike Royko coined the term Bungalow Man to describe a particular urban species, one that lived in the general vicinity of Milwaukee Avenue and shopped at Sears — a man with a more authentic connection to Chicago than the cosmopolitan High-Rise Man, with his membership to the East Bank Club and subscription to Chicago magazine (ahem).

Defined by sturdy construction and elegant touches like low-pitched roofs and ornamental brick façades, bungalows — most of which were built from the 1910s to 1940s — represented an elevated American dream for working-class families: They offered privacy, front and rear yards, and room to expand. Long stretches of the squat homes, with their meticulously maintained lawns and gardens, embodied Chicago’s Urbs in horto motto.

Bungalows still make up about a third — or 80,000 — of the city’s single-family houses, according to the Chicago Bungalow Association. One need only look to the outer perimeter of the city — the aptly named Bungalow Belt — for a plentiful supply.