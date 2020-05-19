Artists in Residence During the coronavirus lockdown, we asked six local photographers to document their time in isolation. Published today at 7:43 a.m. Gracie Hammond“When 2020 began, I thought this would be the year things would finally start to fall into place for me. I had just accepted a new job, and my photography business was doing well. I never thought that only a few months later I would be unemployed, stuck in my studio apartment, and afraid to go to the grocery store. I’m doing whatever I can to stay healthy, and in this image, I’m doing a citrus respiratory steam. I also do my best to create some normalcy: I shoot, I draw, I watch TV, and I talk with my friends. Sometimes we laugh so hard I forget what’s happening in the world.” Aleks Eva“For some, the quarantine may offer free time. For parents, the quarantine demands time. Daycares have been closed for weeks now. You find yourself letting your child play with things they shouldn’t, just to buy yourself some time. Three broken dishes later, you realize you’ve sent heart emojis to a professional contact you haven’t interacted with in years … and you’re only about 10 percent of the way into your project. I can set my 3-year-old in front of the TV, but I’m still peeling and cutting mangoes that I don’t get to eat, and within 10 minutes I hear ‘More please.’ ” Clarissa Bonet“I set out to create abstract images that reflect the isolation and push-pull of our new daily lives. The main materials I used were sheets of white paper I had at home and light that either came into my window or fell into my backyard. I used mirrors and prisms to bounce that light around the frame, creating the lines, shapes, and shadows. This echoes how I feel about our current situation: We are all trying to make the best of it with limited resources. I’ve found moments of quiet beauty amongst the uncertainty and confusion.” Edit Module Jason Little“We’re living in the strangest of times and coping in a wide variety of ways. The imagery I’ve created is an amalgamation of personal experience and stories shared by friends. The kitchen photo is mostly personal in that I’ve leaned hard into cooking three meals a day. I relied on classics for years, but now I find myself seeking out dishes that make me uncomfortable. As for the bedroom image, I’ve spoken with many friends who have been completely destabilized from the lack of needing to be somewhere by 9 a.m. Surprisingly, I’ve had no problem keeping a healthy routine, but I drew from previous experiences of waking up to my 15th alarm at 2 in the afternoon. The idea for the inflatable kayak comes from a friend in France who sent me this message: ‘Yesterday, I sat in a sailboat on the lawn and put on sounds of the ocean.’ ” Jeff Marini“My wife, Sarah, and I surrounded ourselves with things unique to our quarantine. Every item has a story. For example, on Easter, I woke up early to catch my uncle, who is a pastor, doing his service over Facebook Live. He called an audible and announced there would still be Communion. All I had on hand was Butternut white bread and mango juice, shown sitting on the Bible on the table near me. During quarantine, I also celebrated my 34th birthday with my family over FaceTime. Sarah attempted to spell out ‘Happy B-day Jeff’ on the cake you can see near her, but she ran out of icing before she got to the second f.” Ally Almore“This is my roommate, Michelle, who was affected by COVID-19 like a lot of people: She was furloughed from her hospitality job. To create this image, I turned her bedroom into a giant camera obscura. And by that I mean we covered up all the windows with cardboard to make the room pitch black, then I made a hole, no bigger than a quarter, to let light in. Through that, an image of what’s outside was naturally projected in, inverted. It seemed a perfect way to convey my emotions during a time when we yearn to be outside and the world has been turned upside down.”
