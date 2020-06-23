Photo: STEVE IVANOV POSITIVE IMAGE INC

Near North Side River North

A typical first-time condo buyer has a simple checklist: “nightlife, dining options, and an easy commute,” says @Properties broker Luke Blahnik. By those criteria, River North, which has been experiencing a luxury residential tower boom the past eight years, gets a perfect score. Real estate here isn’t cheap — you won’t find a condo listed under $265,000 at the moment. But if you search between the river to the west and Wells Street to the east, you can find one-bedroom lofts with brick walls and wood beams for just a little bit more than that: from as low as $270,000, which is a steal. (The median price of condos currently listed in River North is $425,000, according to Zillow.) Those units might run small, but what you sacrifice in price per square foot, you gain in convenience to downtown, liveliness, and the knowledge that you just invested in one of the city’s most consistently high-valued neighborhoods.