Have a Very Luxe Picnic… in Your Living Room

All the essentials, whether you’re in the park or your apartment

By Jessica Moazami

Published today at 12:10 p.m.

Glass tumblers, Alessi bone china serving bowls, Johar Furniture wood serving tray, Golden Rabbit steel and enamel popcorn bowl, Kate Spade New York melamine serving tray, Lucite backgammon set, Merino wool throw, and Versace satin and terry cloth slippers
Photo: Ryan Segedi

1. Glass tumblers
$36 for a set of six, duralexusa.com

2. Alessi bone china serving bowls
$46 for a set of two, Neiman Marcus, 737 N. Michigan Ave.

3. Johar Furniture wood serving tray
$40, target.com

4. Golden Rabbit steel and enamel popcorn bowl
$45, Nordstrom, 55 E. Grand Ave.

5. Kate Spade New York melamine serving tray
$40, Bloomingdale’s, 900 N. Michigan Ave.

6. Lucite backgammon set
$295, Jayson Home, 1885 N. Clybourn Ave.

7. Merino wool throw
$245, Hay, 755 W. North Ave.

8. Versace satin and terry cloth slippers
$150, Nordstrom

