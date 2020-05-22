Have a Very Luxe Picnic… in Your Living Room
All the essentials, whether you’re in the park or your apartment
1. Glass tumblers
$36 for a set of six, duralexusa.com
2. Alessi bone china serving bowls
$46 for a set of two, Neiman Marcus, 737 N. Michigan Ave.
3. Johar Furniture wood serving tray
$40, target.com
4. Golden Rabbit steel and enamel popcorn bowl
$45, Nordstrom, 55 E. Grand Ave.
5. Kate Spade New York melamine serving tray
$40, Bloomingdale’s, 900 N. Michigan Ave.
6. Lucite backgammon set
$295, Jayson Home, 1885 N. Clybourn Ave.
7. Merino wool throw
$245, Hay, 755 W. North Ave.
8. Versace satin and terry cloth slippers
$150, Nordstrom
Share
Advertisement
This Pilsen Artisan Makes Oak Couture
4 hours ago
Blue Is the Hottest Color
2 days ago
Nine Deluxe Puzzles to Bust Stay-at-Home Boredom
2 months ago
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.