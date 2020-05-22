Have a Very Luxe Picnic… in Your Living Room All the essentials, whether you’re in the park or your apartment

Photo: Ryan Segedi

1. Glass tumblers

$36 for a set of six, duralexusa.com

2. Alessi bone china serving bowls

$46 for a set of two, Neiman Marcus, 737 N. Michigan Ave.

3. Johar Furniture wood serving tray

$40, target.com

4. Golden Rabbit steel and enamel popcorn bowl

$45, Nordstrom, 55 E. Grand Ave.

5. Kate Spade New York melamine serving tray

$40, Bloomingdale’s, 900 N. Michigan Ave.

6. Lucite backgammon set

$295, Jayson Home, 1885 N. Clybourn Ave.

7. Merino wool throw

$245, Hay, 755 W. North Ave.

8. Versace satin and terry cloth slippers

$150, Nordstrom

This article appears in the June-July 2020 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

Share







