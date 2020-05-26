Reviews Are in for Blago’s Cameo Greetings

“Sincere, authentic, and intelligent. Rod is a great person and has a great family.”

“Rod did outstanding work and spoke from the heart. He drew on his personal experiences and strong oratorical skills to make a rich and inspiring Cameo. … We’re very grateful to Rod for doing such a good job.”

“Thanks, Rod!! You went above and beyond the call. You made Lloyd’s day (maybe year, maybe life) and, for all intents and purposes, did a damn good job.”

“Mr. Blagojevich, that video was amazing. My dad is going to absolutely love that. Really touching video. I could not be happier with it. It will probably be the best birthday present he’ll ever get.”

“That was a very pleasant and unexpected surprise. Handsome! You look and sound like you are doing better and better every day.”

