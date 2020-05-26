Reviews Are in for Blago’s Cameo Greetings
Literally every one is five stars. (Some are so positive, well, let’s just say we have questions.) Here are the five gushiest.
“Sincere, authentic, and intelligent. Rod is a great person and has a great family.”
“Rod did outstanding work and spoke from the heart. He drew on his personal experiences and strong oratorical skills to make a rich and inspiring Cameo. … We’re very grateful to Rod for doing such a good job.”
“Thanks, Rod!! You went above and beyond the call. You made Lloyd’s day (maybe year, maybe life) and, for all intents and purposes, did a damn good job.”
“Mr. Blagojevich, that video was amazing. My dad is going to absolutely love that. Really touching video. I could not be happier with it. It will probably be the best birthday present he’ll ever get.”
“That was a very pleasant and unexpected surprise. Handsome! You look and sound like you are doing better and better every day.”
