Pattern Recognition

Diane von Furstenberg nylon mesh maxi dress, $598, Neiman Marcus, 737 N. Michigan Ave. Christian Louboutin leather wedges, $1,145, Nordstrom, 55 E. Grand Ave.
From left to right:
Cotton-blend blazer, $495, and pants, $395, Alice and Olivia by Stacey Bendet, 919 N. Michigan Ave. Leather sandals, $398, Stuart Weitzman, 701 N. Michigan Ave. Gorjana double hoop earrings, $80, Nordstrom. 18-karat gold ring with 16 mm Tahitian pearl, diamonds, and sapphires, $14,263, Lester Lampert, 7 E. Huron St.
Gucci silk blouse, $1,600, Ikram, 15 E. Huron St. Gucci jacquard pencil skirt, $1,600, Neapolitan Collection, 560 Chestnut St., Winnetka. Oscar de la Renta silk earrings, $395, Nordstrom. 19-karat gold ring with opal, diamonds, Paraiba tourmaline, and tanzanites, $31,350, Lester Lampert.
Chiffon jumpsuit, $2,595, Dolce & Gabbana, 68 E. Oak St. Leather mules, $930, Salvatore Ferragamo, 645 N. Michigan Ave. Lucite earrings, $145, Alexis Bittar, 1710 N. Damen Ave.
Dolce & Gabbana silk organza dress, $3,495, Ikram. Argento Vivo 18-karat gold-plated sterling silver earrings, $65, Nordstrom.
Diane von Furstenberg woven jacket, $358, and pants, $280, Neiman Marcus. Turquoise chain necklace with 14-karat gold accents, $650, matte gold-tone chain necklace with 14-karat gold accents, $650, and chain necklace with enamel, $2,500, David Yurman.
Stephen Jones for Marc Jacobs polyester turban, $695 for similar, polyester pants, $395, and limited-edition top, Marc Jacobs, 11 E. Walton St. J’Adior gold and crystal earrings, $400, Christian Dior, 931 N. Rush St.
From left to right:
Sequined bomber jacket (worn backward), $795, and tassel maxi skirt, $995, Alice and Olivia by Stacey Bendet. Oscar de la Renta silk earrings, $365, Nordstrom. Silk satin mules, $398, Stuart Weitzman.
Diane von Furstenberg silk top, $228, and pants, $248, Neiman Marcus. 18-karat gold ring with 2.8-carat diamonds and 2.78-carat rubies, $14,975, Lester Lampert. Melody Ehsani acrylic earrings, $54, Nordstrom. Franco Sarto suede sandals, $89, Macy’s, 111 N. State St.
Gucci woven jacket, $3,500, Neapolitan Collection. Missoni knit dress, $1,345, Neiman Marcus. Lucite hoop earrings, $165, and bangles, $85 to $265, Alexis Bittar.
Silk maxi dress, $495, Cynthia Rowley, 1648 N. Damen Ave. Python leather cuff, $310, Salvatore Ferragamo. Gorjana gold-plated earrings, $60, Nordstrom.
Gucci silk blouse, $1,500, Ikram. Fendi jacquard skirt, $1,650, Ikram. Earrings, $60, Ann Taylor, 600 N. Michigan Ave.
Hoop earrings, $60, Ann Taylor, 600 N. Michigan Ave. Sequined gown with embellished belt, $4,200, Marc Jacobs, 11 E. Walton St.
From left to right:
Trina Turk jersey dress, $268, trinaturk.com. Leather boots, $2,300, Salvatore Ferragamo. 18-karat gold ring with 16.7-carat quartz and 3.49-carat diamonds, $6,950, Lester Lampert.
Silk shirtdress, $1,195, Dolce & Gabbana. 18-karat gold earrings with 11.7-carat diamonds, $25,500, Lester Lampert. Leather belt bag, $198, Kate Spade New York, 900 N. Michigan Ave. Studded leather loafers, $428, Tory Burch, 45 E. Oak St. Kate Spade New York silver and crystal bangles, $48 each, gold bangles, $32 each, and rose gold bangles, $32 each, Nordstrom.
Carolina Herrera nylon knit dress, $3,390, Neapolitan Collection. Enamel bracelet, $1,250, and 18-karat gold bracelet with enamel, $ 7,500, David Yurman, 919 N. Michigan Ave.
Alice and Olivia by Stacey Bendet silk blouse, $350, and polyester pants, $350, Neiman Marcus. Leather boots, $898, Stuart Weitzman. 18-karat gold ring with diamonds and rubies, $18,125, Lester Lampert.
SHOOT CREDITS:
Hair and makeup: Fredy Anaya and Susie Lee/UtopiaNYC
Models: Camille Berg/Ford, Christina Jones/Factor Chosen
Stylist assistant: Tamar Fasja Unikel
