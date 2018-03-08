Pattern Recognition Whether striped, spotted, floral, or abstract, loud prints are getting their due this spring. Here, we hide the season’s top looks in plain sight.









Diane von Furstenberg nylon mesh maxi dress, $598, Neiman Marcus, 737 N. Michigan Ave. Christian Louboutin leather wedges, $1,145, Nordstrom, 55 E. Grand Ave.

>> Scroll to the right to see more.

From left to right:

Cotton-blend blazer, $495, and pants, $395, Alice and Olivia by Stacey Bendet, 919 N. Michigan Ave. Leather sandals, $398, Stuart Weitzman, 701 N. Michigan Ave. Gorjana double hoop earrings, $80, Nordstrom. 18-karat gold ring with 16 mm Tahitian pearl, diamonds, and sapphires, $14,263, Lester Lampert, 7 E. Huron St.

Gucci silk blouse, $1,600, Ikram, 15 E. Huron St. Gucci jacquard pencil skirt, $1,600, Neapolitan Collection, 560 Chestnut St., Winnetka. Oscar de la Renta silk earrings, $395, Nordstrom. 19-karat gold ring with opal, diamonds, Paraiba tourmaline, and tanzanites, $31,350, Lester Lampert.

Chiffon jumpsuit, $2,595, Dolce & Gabbana, 68 E. Oak St. Leather mules, $930, Salvatore Ferragamo, 645 N. Michigan Ave. Lucite earrings, $145, Alexis Bittar, 1710 N. Damen Ave.

Dolce & Gabbana silk organza dress, $3,495, Ikram. Argento Vivo 18-karat gold-plated sterling silver earrings, $65, Nordstrom.

Diane von Furstenberg woven jacket, $358, and pants, $280, Neiman Marcus. Turquoise chain necklace with 14-karat gold accents, $650, matte gold-tone chain necklace with 14-karat gold accents, $650, and chain necklace with enamel, $2,500, David Yurman.

Stephen Jones for Marc Jacobs polyester turban, $695 for similar, polyester pants, $395, and limited-edition top, Marc Jacobs, 11 E. Walton St. J’Adior gold and crystal earrings, $400, Christian Dior, 931 N. Rush St.

>> Scroll to the right to see more.

From left to right:

Sequined bomber jacket (worn backward), $795, and tassel maxi skirt, $995, Alice and Olivia by Stacey Bendet. Oscar de la Renta silk earrings, $365, Nordstrom. Silk satin mules, $398, Stuart Weitzman.

Diane von Furstenberg silk top, $228, and pants, $248, Neiman Marcus. 18-karat gold ring with 2.8-carat diamonds and 2.78-carat rubies, $14,975, Lester Lampert. Melody Ehsani acrylic earrings, $54, Nordstrom. Franco Sarto suede sandals, $89, Macy’s, 111 N. State St.

Gucci woven jacket, $3,500, Neapolitan Collection. Missoni knit dress, $1,345, Neiman Marcus. Lucite hoop earrings, $165, and bangles, $85 to $265, Alexis Bittar.

Silk maxi dress, $495, Cynthia Rowley, 1648 N. Damen Ave. Python leather cuff, $310, Salvatore Ferragamo. Gorjana gold-plated earrings, $60, Nordstrom.

Gucci silk blouse, $1,500, Ikram. Fendi jacquard skirt, $1,650, Ikram. Earrings, $60, Ann Taylor, 600 N. Michigan Ave.

Hoop earrings, $60, Ann Taylor, 600 N. Michigan Ave. Sequined gown with embellished belt, $4,200, Marc Jacobs, 11 E. Walton St.

>> Scroll to the right to see more.

From left to right:

Trina Turk jersey dress, $268, trinaturk.com. Leather boots, $2,300, Salvatore Ferragamo. 18-karat gold ring with 16.7-carat quartz and 3.49-carat diamonds, $6,950, Lester Lampert.

Silk shirtdress, $1,195, Dolce & Gabbana. 18-karat gold earrings with 11.7-carat diamonds, $25,500, Lester Lampert. Leather belt bag, $198, Kate Spade New York, 900 N. Michigan Ave. Studded leather loafers, $428, Tory Burch, 45 E. Oak St. Kate Spade New York silver and crystal bangles, $48 each, gold bangles, $32 each, and rose gold bangles, $32 each, Nordstrom.

Carolina Herrera nylon knit dress, $3,390, Neapolitan Collection. Enamel bracelet, $1,250, and 18-karat gold bracelet with enamel, $ 7,500, David Yurman, 919 N. Michigan Ave.

Alice and Olivia by Stacey Bendet silk blouse, $350, and polyester pants, $350, Neiman Marcus. Leather boots, $898, Stuart Weitzman. 18-karat gold ring with diamonds and rubies, $18,125, Lester Lampert.

SHOOT CREDITS:

Hair and makeup: Fredy Anaya and Susie Lee/UtopiaNYC

Models: Camille Berg/Ford, Christina Jones/Factor Chosen

Stylist assistant: Tamar Fasja Unikel