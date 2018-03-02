Orland Park
From gas station carnitas to old-timey log cabins, there’s an abundance of unsung charms in this Southland burb.
It’s almost Pavlovian—you hear the words “Orland Park,” and you think of Orland Square. Yes, the mall is impressive—the massive shopping center is 1.2 million square feet and has some 150 stores. But explore other parts of the southwest suburb, and you’ll find some charming eccentricities, such as the Old Orland Historic District, which straddles the Metra tracks and features Queen Anne– and Italianate-style homes and quirky antiques shops. And here’s another surprise: Many of the settlers of the village, incorporated in 1892, came from … Luxembourg. Who knew?
1. Hostert Log Cabins
Take a trip back to the 1850s (spoiler alert: life was hard) at these two 10-by-12-foot log cabins that display tools of the pioneers, like a potato digger and a wheeljack. Also: You’ll learn what a wheeljack is.
2. John Humphrey House
This stately and, uh, haunted 19th-century American Foursquare residence was the home of the former Illinois senator widely considered the father of Orland Park.
3. Orland Grassland
A five-mile trail surrounds the 960-acre park, which includes one of the area’s largest native prairies (100 gently rolling acres, to be exact), shaped by a retreating glacier 12,000 years ago. Bird lovers, take note: More than 200 species flock here.
4. Space Golf
Tim Burton meets Ed Wood with a dash of Star Wars in this black-light indoor minigolf funfest.
5. Twin Towers Chapel
Yeah, it’s an unfortunate name, but it refers to the two octagonal turrets sprouting from the roof of this 1898 Queen Anne–style Methodist church. Inside, don’t miss the Louis Sullivan–esque tin ceiling.
6. Biologie Boutique
This clothing store specializes in local designers with a philanthropic bent. Bonus: Many items are eco-friendly and/or vegan. They’re affordable, too.
7. Chicago Clock Company
It’s all clocks, all the time (get it?) at this authorized Howard Miller dealer, where you can buy towering eight-foot-tall grandfathers or, if you’re into kitsch, those cute retro cats with tick-tocking tails.
8. Kay’s Old Orland Marketplace
This former bank building packs in more than 2,000 square feet of antiques and collectibles, from perfectly maintained mid-century modern furniture to Waterford Crystal collections. Don’t miss the huge vault door on the main floor.
9. Player Piano Clinic & Emporium
Dying to hear “Pennies from Heaven” or “(I’ll be with You) In Apple Blossom Time” on a Victrola? This spot can hook you up with all manner of musical antiques, including a $1,150 phonograph from the early 1900s.
10. The Brass Tap
This hophead utopia has more than 60 beers on tap, including a stout aged in cabernet barrels. Yum.
11. El Mezcal Mexican Food
OK, yes, it’s in a gas station. But get over it and join the savvy locals who flock here for the melt-in-your-mouth tacos and creamy horchata.
12. Tradycja
Black-and-white photos of the Polish highlands tell you it’s authentic; the duck breast with apple mousse and raspberry-cranberry sauce tells you it’s legit (and delicious).
13. Q Restaurant
Asian fusion with a twist, such as a fajita with lobster and shrimp and mango, asparagus, tomato, and Asian vegetables.
14. Qasr Al-Deyafah
You could call a day ahead for the tender stuffed lamb. Or get the deliciously smoky baba ghanoush as takeout. But the smart diner hits the lunch buffet for $8.99.
March 13:Local breweries face off at Brass Tap during its March Beer Madness Tournament, which runs through April 2. The brewers get a point for each beer sold; you get to try artisanal suds. Everyone wins.
March 17:When the bar is named Square Celt, it’s no surprise St. Patrick’s Day features green beer, live music, Irish dancers, corned beef and cabbage, and more green beer.
March 24:Find that perfect knickknack at the village’s annual indoor garage sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Orland Park Civic Center.
March 24:Learn what makes the Village of Orland Park History Museum tick and how it preserves its valuable documents on the museum’s first behind-the-scenes tour.
Chicago blues icon Buddy Guy lives in a 20-room house on 10 to 14 acres that he got to keep as part of his 2004 divorce settlement.
Advertisement
If You Want to Live Here
|Population
|Median houshold income
|Median sale price (house)
|56,800
(84% white, 6% Asian, 6% Hispanic, 3% black)
|$86,000
|$265,000
Listing of the month
10503 Misty Hill Rd.
Asking price:$799,000
Specs:8,000 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths
Question: What can you do with a beautiful 8,000-square-foot home that boasts a wine cellar, a gym, and several outdoor decks? Answer: Anything you want.
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.