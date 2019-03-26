Have Some Philanthropy With Your Fashion

1 Stitch + Heart

The goods:Custom menswear. Stop by the West Loop headquarters to get fitted for everything from baseball jackets to tuxedo jackets, then get your new duds in the mail or pick them up within a few weeks.

The cause:Ten percent of customers’ purchases go to researching a cancer of their choice. A sewn-in tag bearing that cause serves as a reminder of the good deed.

The deets:813 W. Randolph St., stitchandheart.com

2 Two Penny Blue

The goods:Women’s jackets. You might find a ’90s-inspired leopard-print one or a work-appropriate black blazer made with wrinkle-resistant fabric.

The cause:For each blazer or jacket purchased, the Lake View–based company donates a new school uniform to a young girl in Kenya (or another African country, depending on need) through Tailored for Education.

The deets:3738 N. Southport Ave., 2pennyblue.com

3 Trap House Chicago

The goods:Streetwear with a message. Hoodies and tees are scrawled with bold text like “We Are Richer Together” and “No System Formed Against Me Shall Prosper.”

The cause:Founder Mashaun Hendricks mentors local teens to become brand ambassadors, teaching them about financial literacy and restorative justice along the way. At least 22 percent of the profits from the Chatham shop go toward community projects.

The deets:744 E. 79th St., traphousechicago.us

Marwen Photo: Courtesy of Marwen

4 Threadless

The goods:Artist-designed T-shirts, plus other apparel, accessories, and home decor.

The cause:Threadless collaborates with Marwen, a Near North Side nonprofit that offers free art classes to children and teens from underserved communities. Marwen students team up with a teaching artist to create an original work. If it ends up on Threadless merch, the student gets a $250 stipend. All proceeds from Marwen designs go to the nonprofit.

The deets:marwen.threadless.com

