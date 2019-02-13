Thirty-Nine Percent of Last Year’s Highest Sales Were in One Building

Of the 50 most expensive home sales in the metro area last year, that’s the percentage of total spending attributable to just one building: the ultraluxe No. 9 Walton. The sale prices of the 19 units in the new Gold Coast building at 9 West Walton Street that made it into that upper echelon add up to $125 million. That includes 2018’s biggest sale, a 21st-floor unit that went for $12.1 million (a far cry, though, from the $58.8 million Citadel CEO Ken Griffin paid in 2017 for the top four floors of the building). While that purchaser has not been publicly revealed, other buyers at No. 9 Walton last year include the Cubs’ Jason Heyward, the Blackhawks’ Jonathan Toews, and Ferrara Candy Company CEO Todd Siwak, who paid $4.6 million for a 17th-floor unit — the 49th-priciest local home purchase of 2018. A sweet deal, indeed.

