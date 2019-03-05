Power Becomes Her
They say well-behaved women rarely make history, so it’s no time to play it safe. The edgy cuts, masculine silhouettes, and mic-dropping accessories of this season’s workwear refuse to quiet down.
Middle:Gucci silk-lined viscose jacket, $2,700, and polyester-lined viscose pants, $980, Ikram. Nylon-blend top, $220, M2057 by Maria Pinto. Suede pumps, $295, L.K. Bennett, 900 N. Michigan Ave. Wolfpoint stainless steel watch with gold finish, $135, Wayward, 1551 N. Milwaukee Ave. Seraphin acetate glasses, $300, MyEyeDr., 1212 N. Wells St. Swarovski rhodium-plated crystal-pearl earrings, $99, Bloomingdale’s, 900 N. Michigan Ave.
Right:Gucci tweed dress with belt, $3,700, Ikram. Chanel leather mules with pearl heels, $150 for one-week rental, By: Fashionaholic, byfashionaholic.com. Fratelli Orsini cashmere-lined leather gloves with zipper, $180, Leather Gloves Online, leatherglovesonline.com. Tom Ford leather handbag with gold hardware, $1,890, Neiman Marcus, 737 N. Michigan Ave.
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.