Power Becomes Her

They say well-behaved women rarely make history, so it’s no time to play it safe. The edgy cuts, masculine silhouettes, and mic-dropping accessories of this season’s workwear refuse to quiet down.

Photos by Kirsten Miccoli
Styling by Jessica Moazami

Published today at 9:44 a.m.

Above, Left:Valentino crepe dress with belt, $3,890, Ikram, 15 E. Huron St. Calfskin leather slingbacks, $875, Chanel, 65 E. Oak St. Annika Inez sterling silver and 14-karat gold-filled earrings, $65, M2057 by Maria Pinto, 833 W. Washington Blvd.

Middle:Gucci silk-lined viscose jacket, $2,700, and polyester-lined viscose pants, $980, Ikram. Nylon-blend top, $220, M2057 by Maria Pinto. Suede pumps, $295, L.K. Bennett, 900 N. Michigan Ave. Wolfpoint stainless steel watch with gold finish, $135, Wayward, 1551 N. Milwaukee Ave. Seraphin acetate glasses, $300, MyEyeDr., 1212 N. Wells St. Swarovski rhodium-plated crystal-pearl earrings, $99, Bloomingdale’s, 900 N. Michigan Ave.

Right:Gucci tweed dress with belt, $3,700, Ikram. Chanel leather mules with pearl heels, $150 for one-week rental, By: Fashionaholic, byfashionaholic.com. Fratelli Orsini cashmere-lined leather gloves with zipper, $180, Leather Gloves Online, leatherglovesonline.com. Tom Ford leather handbag with gold hardware, $1,890, Neiman Marcus, 737 N. Michigan Ave.

 

Left:Giambattista Valli crepe dress, $2,260, Neiman Marcus. Calf leather booties, $1,295, Christian Louboutin, 58 E. Oak St. Gucci leather handbag, $3,200, Ikram.

Middle:Polyester jumpsuit, $375, Alice + Olivia, 919 N. Michigan Ave. Burberry polyester trench coat, $1,690, Ikram. Acetate glasses, from $95, Warby Parker, 1123 N. State St.

Right:Saint Laurent wool minidress, $200 for one-week rental, By: Fashionaholic. Prada wool jacket, $3,120, Saks Fifth Avenue, saksfifthavenue.com. Patent leather ankle boots, $995, Jimmy Choo, 63 E. Oak St. Fratelli Orsini leather gloves, $113, Leather Gloves Online.  
Roland Mouret wool-blend blouse, $2,245, and trousers, $1,045, Neiman Marcus. Suede mules, $365, Stuart Weitzman, 520 N. Michigan Ave. Acetate glasses, from $95, Warby Parker.  
Cotton shirt, $525, and Lurex jacquard jacket, $3,645, Dolce & Gabbana, 68 E. Oak St. Tom Ford acetate glasses, $490, MyEyeDr. 14-karat gold-plated earrings, $55, J.Crew, jcrew.com.  
Left:Silk blouse with chiffon sleeves, $395, Azeeza, 900 N. Michigan Ave. Chanel tweed jacket, $6,700, and skirt, $3,900, Ikram. Leather pumps, $398, Stuart Weitzman. Calf leather clutch, $2,400, Bottega Veneta, 800 N. Michigan Ave. Gold-plated earrings, $34, BaubleBar, baublebar.com.

Right:Wool jacket, $3,340, and trousers, $1,335, and silver chain harness, $4,190, Alexander McQueen, alexandermcqueen.com. Leather pumps, $398, Stuart Weitzman.  
Prabal Gurung silk-lined polyester jacket, $300 for one-week rental, and Lanvin brass choker, $150 for one-week rental, By: Fashionaholic. BCBG 14-karat gold cuff, $78, Bloomingdale’s.  
Cotton twill trench coat, $2,790, Max Mara, 900 N. Michigan Ave. Balenciaga leather pumps, $150 for one-week rental, and Gucci canvas, leather, and metallic fabric bag, $250 for one-week rental, By: Fashionaholic. Acetate glasses, from $95, Warby Parker.  
Left:Viscose dress, $1,845, Dolce & Gabbana. Alexander McQueen trench coat, $3,590, Neiman Marcus. Leather pumps, $80, Zara, 700 N. Michigan Ave. Gold-plated hoops, $34, BaubleBar. Givenchy leather bag, $2,450, Neiman Marcus.

Right:Cotton shirt, $525, Dolce & Gabbana. Wool-blend jacket, $595, and pants, $395, Jason Wu, jasonwustudio.com. Patent leather oxfords, $139, Nine West, ninewest.com. Burberry silk tie, $180, Nordstrom, nordstrom.com. Prada metal and acetate glasses, $370, MyEyeDr.  
Cotton-blend jacket, $595, and pants, $298, and jacquard sweater, $278, Hugo Boss, 520 N. Michigan Ave. Balenciaga wool booties, $200 for one-week rental, By: Fashionaholic, byfashionaholic.com. Seraphin acetate and metal glasses, $300, MyEyeDr., 1212 N. Wells St.

Hair and makeup: Kerre Berry and Lauren Ward/Distinct Artists | Models: Tera O’Hara/Ford; Dominique Jordan and Naomi Padilla/MP | Styling Assistants: Olivia Lavery, Nelissa Carrillo, and Jade Kwiatkowski | Location: Hilton Chicago  
