Suburbia! An Adventure Guide
Fill your tank and get a Metra pass. Here are the best places to eat, drink, bike, hike, shop, party, and explore, from the Wisconsin border to Indiana and beyond.
Eat/Drink
- Five Great Taprooms
- The Art of Ordering at Johnnie’s Beef
- Eat Your Way Down Algonquin Road
- Admiring Hinsdale’s “Fancy McDonald’s”
- The Best Cup of Coffee Anywhere
- The Realest Damn Tiki Bar
- Five Serious Polish Deli Snacks
- The 30 Best Restaurants in the Suburbs
Shop
- Three Killer Outlet Stores
- The Dreamiest Closet in Winnetka
- Abt Electronics: a Carnivalesque Place to Get a TV
- Who’s Got the Best Flea Market?
- Rub Elbows With Literary Greats
- Stumbling on a Very Hidden Art Gallery
- Hunting for Treasure at ReUse Depot
See
- Starved for Nature? Consider Darien
- A Birdwatcher’s Paradise
- Have Some Art With Your Particle Physics at Fermilab
- A Solemn Sanctuary in Bartlett
- Homewood: The Mural Capital of the Southland
- Who Has the Mayberryest Downtown?
Do
- The Joy of Play Still Conquers at
Galloping Ghost Arcade
- Five Public Golf Courses You Can Get to by Train
- What’s the Best Minor-League Ballpark?
- Four Great Bike Rides
- Where Films Buffs Gather in an Art Deco Landmark
- An Ode to Horseshoe Hammond
- The Everyone Guide to Cantigny Park
- 35 Acres of Weirdness at the Volo Auto Museum
- The Funeral Parlor With Mini-Golf
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.