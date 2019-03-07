Battle of the Blooms: Which Annual Flower Show Should You Visit?

Round 1: Longevity

The event was born in 1847, when the Chicago Horticultural Society hosted its first Exhibition of Fruits and Flowers. A little over 20 years old, this New York City transplant is still likely to get carded.

Round 2: Size

170,000 square feet 3,000 square feet

Round 3: Price

A one-day pass will set you back $20 ($5 for kids). Free — besides whatever stuff you end up buying at Macy’s.

Round 4: Chance of Getting Lost in a Fantasy

Medium. Lush, literature-inspired gardens whisk you away, but landscaping companies hawking patio renovations bring you back. (Plus, “Flowertales” is a rerun of last year’s theme.) High. Macy’s goes galactic this year with a journey to a fictional floral planet, Paradisios, where you might spy a friendly extraterrestrial.

Round 5: How NSFW Is It?

Local chefs of Nude Dude Food will be shirtless beneath their aprons. Hard to picture last year’s celeb chef, Rick Bayless, baring it all. That hot oil spatters.

Round 6: Instagram Influencer Inspo

Brush up on your smartphone photography with a free (with admission) March 20 master class on taking and sharing flower pics. Last year’s yoga and dance classes among the blooms and racks offered a twist on the typical “I’m so fit” humblebrag post.

Round 7: Likelihood of Entering Plant Parenthood