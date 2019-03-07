Battle of the Blooms: Which Annual Flower Show Should You Visit?
Two vibrant shows hit the city this month. Here’s how they stack up.
|Chicago Flower & Garden Show
Navy Pier, March 20 to 24
|Macy’s Flower Show
111 N. State St., March 24 to April 7
|Round 1: Longevity
|The event was born in 1847, when the Chicago Horticultural Society hosted its first Exhibition of Fruits and Flowers.
|A little over 20 years old, this New York City transplant is still likely to get carded.
|Round 2: Size
|170,000 square feet
|3,000 square feet
|Round 3: Price
|A one-day pass will set you back $20 ($5 for kids).
|Free — besides whatever stuff you end up buying at Macy’s.
|Round 4: Chance of Getting Lost in a Fantasy
|Medium. Lush, literature-inspired gardens whisk you away, but landscaping companies hawking patio renovations bring you back. (Plus, “Flowertales” is a rerun of last year’s theme.)
|High. Macy’s goes galactic this year with a journey to a fictional floral planet, Paradisios, where you might spy a friendly extraterrestrial.
|Round 5: How NSFW Is It?
|Local chefs of Nude Dude Food will be shirtless beneath their aprons.
|Hard to picture last year’s celeb chef, Rick Bayless, baring it all. That hot oil spatters.
|Round 6: Instagram Influencer Inspo
|Brush up on your smartphone photography with a free (with admission) March 20 master class on taking and sharing flower pics.
|Last year’s yoga and dance classes among the blooms and racks offered a twist on the typical “I’m so fit” humblebrag post.
|Round 7: Likelihood of Entering Plant Parenthood
|Decent. For an extra $20, attendees can go to “potting parties” and create their own container gardens filled with colorful blooms and dreams of winter’s hasty demise.
|Zilch. The plants are for ogling in store only — though Macy’s will be happy to hook you up with a Daisy by Marc Jacobs fragrance set to take home.
The winner: Chicago Flower & Garden Show
Sure, you have to pay, but the spread of plants and activities will satisfy even the most die-hard HGTV fan.
