Your Talking Points for March 2019
This month’s essential cocktail party fodder
1 The City Council is expected to vote on the controversial Lincoln Yards development. Survey says: It’s pretty much a done deal. But at least 10 aldermen have expressed reservations.
2 Michael Restaurant in Winnetka closes for good on Mar. 2, while restaurant-within-a-restaurant George Trois will go on temporary hiatus. No need to pour one out with your Chardonnay: Owner Michael Lachowicz said he’ll be reopening something soon.
3 Twenty-eight years after There Are No Children Here, journalist Alex Kotlowitz goes deep into the human side of the city’s violence again in his new book, An American Summer, out Mar. 5. Brace yourself for another gut punch. (See “How Alex Kotlowitz Tracked One Violent Summer in Chicago.”)
4The cast of Clueless reunites Mar. 23 at C2E2. Odds they’ll remind us that it does not say RSVP on the Statue of Liberty? Decent, since Stacey Dash — now a conservative commentator — won’t be present.
