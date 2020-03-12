Localize Your Beauty Routine With Chicago-based Lines

1 Pear Nova

2150 S. Canalport Ave., Pilsen

What it is:Nail polishes that are vegan, cruelty-free, and five-free (i.e., without five known toxins). The sassy names are a bonus: Cleo F*ckin Patra ($12), for example, which punches up a warm brown base with gold flecks. Shop online or pick them up at the homey studio, where you can also get a mani-pedi.

Hero product:Formulated for medium to deep skin tones, the BrwnGrlMgc collection ($44) includes four nude shades, the name of each inspired by a powerful woman of color (hello, Michelle Our Mama).

2 Tiege Hanley

tiege.com

What it is:A monthly subscription box with skin care products for men who might be called beginners (body-wash-on-their-face types). Available at three levels ($25 to $45), all packages include a daily facial cleanser, an exfoliating scrub, and a moisturizer. Perk: co-owner and YouTuber Aaron Marino’s video tips on things like why guys should exfoliate (“All of a sudden your body is like, Yo, this is incredible”).

Hero product:The aptly named cleanser Wash incorporates soothing cucumber extract, hydrating lavender oil, and inflammation-fighting willow bark extract.

3 Neapolitan Collection

560 Chestnut St., Winnetka

What it is:The iconic fashion boutique’s new makeup line. It started in 2016 with 11 shades of mineral lipstick, most named after Winnetka streets (you’ll never think of DeWindt Road the same way again), and last year expanded to include a full range of products.

Hero product:Made with brightening hyaluronic acid, the mineral illuminator pen ($42) can be used around the eyes, nose, and lips to hide dark circles and make brows appear lifted.

4 Wood & Wax Co.

woodandwaxco.com

What it is:Hand-crafted skin care products, perfumes, coconut milk soaps, lip balms, and scented candles in romantic floral packaging that begs for an Instagram share. Founder Elle Rogers gives each product a cutesy twist. See: containers that, when emptied, can double as wildflower planters.

Hero product:Available in a choice of scents, the Moon Dust Body Bar ($15) is a solid lotion with a dash of diamond mica to make your skin glimmer.

