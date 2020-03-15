Where Beatnik Gets All Those Antiques

“Over the last 20 years, I have developed a passion for found objects, objets d’art, and large, historically significant pieces. As a collector and designer, I’m constantly in contact with a little ecosystem of buyers who have a gift for discovering interesting items. I’ve worked on countless occasions with Architectural Artifacts. That’s where I met Erik Retzer, now the proprietor of Right | Proper. Recently, he tracked down a pair of early 20th-century gilded bronze and crystal girandoles from France that today adorn our mantel. Erik is a wonderful collaborator, someone whose patience I test regularly when it comes to dealing with my whimsical ways.” 857 W. Webster Ave., Lincoln Park

This article appears in the March 2020 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

Share







