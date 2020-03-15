I Got a Guy
Where Beatnik Gets All Those Antiques
Owner Daniel Alonso dishes on where he finds unexpected decor.
“Over the last 20 years, I have developed a passion for found objects, objets d’art, and large, historically significant pieces. As a collector and designer, I’m constantly in contact with a little ecosystem of buyers who have a gift for discovering interesting items. I’ve worked on countless occasions with Architectural Artifacts. That’s where I met Erik Retzer, now the proprietor of Right | Proper. Recently, he tracked down a pair of early 20th-century gilded bronze and crystal girandoles from France that today adorn our mantel. Erik is a wonderful collaborator, someone whose patience I test regularly when it comes to dealing with my whimsical ways.” 857 W. Webster Ave., Lincoln Park
