I Got a Guy

Where Beatnik Gets All Those Antiques

Owner Daniel Alonso dishes on where he finds unexpected decor.

Interview by Heidi Mitchell

Published yesterday at 12:23 p.m.

Alonso
Alonso   Photo: Jeff Sciortino

“Over the last 20 years, I have developed a passion for found objects, objets d’art, and large, historically significant pieces. As a collector and designer, I’m constantly in contact with a little ecosystem of buyers who have a gift for discovering interesting items. I’ve worked on countless occasions with Architectural Artifacts. That’s where I met Erik Retzer, now the proprietor of Right | Proper. Recently, he tracked down a pair of early 20th-century gilded bronze and crystal girandoles from France that today adorn our mantel. Erik is a wonderful collaborator, someone whose patience I test regularly when it comes to dealing with my whimsical ways.” 857 W. Webster Ave., Lincoln Park

