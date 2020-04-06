Hair and makeup: Susie Lee, using Kjaer Weis and Ouai/Utopia NYC; Lauren A. Ward, Iris Guevara, and Marla Del Angel/Distinct Artists

Models: Anjola/10MGMT; Maddy Harry and Zammarra/Ford Models; Sabrina Jurlina, Sidney Mae, and Venessa Mekled/Select Models

Prop and Set Styling: Melissa Elias

Photo assistants: Rachel Waters and John Ruzich

Styling Assistants: Olivia Lavery and Madeline Franklin

Bluesmobilee: Brian Scanlon/The Chicago Bluesmobile