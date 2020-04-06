Edit Module
Spring Blues

Jake and Elwood Blues, who crashed into our lives 40 years ago, knew something about timeless Chicago style. So we are showcasing the season’s smartest looks in an homage to them.

Photos by Brian Sorg
Styling by Jessica Moazami

Published today at 11:31 a.m.

Above

LEFT:Oxford shirt, $140, Brooks Brothers, 713 N. Michigan Ave. Saint Laurent virgin wool blazer, $2,350, and pants, $990, Neiman Marcus, 737 N. Michigan Ave. Wool and silk tie, $22, Tie Bar, 918 W. Armitage Ave. Wool fedora, $90, Goorin Bros., 1533 N. Milwaukee Ave. Ray-Ban sunglasses, $154, MyEyeDr., 1212 N. Wells St.

RIGHT:Stretch wool blazer, $595, Hugo Boss, 520 N. Michigan Ave.

LOCATION:Crowley’s Yacht Yard
FROM FAR LEFT:Oscar de la Renta cotton crepe dress, $2,390, Neiman Marcus. Lele Sadoughi acetate drop earrings, $298, Nordstrom, 55 E. Grand Ave. 18-karat gold and diamond bracelet, $6,400, David Yurman, 919 N. Michigan Ave. Lucite bracelet with crystal-accented hinge, $275, and Lucite and rhodium bracelets with crystal-studded hinge, $245 each, Alexis Bittar, 1710 N. Damen Ave.

Crepe de Chine dress, $2,490, Michael Kors Collection, 900 N. Michigan Ave. 22-karat gold-plated brass stud earrings, $75, layered chain necklace, $295, and layered chain bracelet, $195, nestjewelry.com. Suede pumps, $475, Stuart Weitzman, 520 N. Michigan Ave.

Gucci wool and silk dress, $350 for one-week rental, Janet Mandell, 311 W. Superior St. Felt hat with satin trim, $1,200, Gucci, 900 N. Michigan Ave. Valentino suede pumps, $150 for one-week rental, Janet Mandell.

The Office of Angela Scott leather wingtips, $495, Nordstrom. Middle Marc Jacobs viscose wrap dress, $450, Neiman Marcus. Lele Sadoughi acetate drop earrings, $125, Nordstrom.

Gucci embroidered wool and cotton dress, $350 for one-week rental, Janet Mandell. Cage cuff, $75, small bangle, $75, and large bangle, $95, nestjewelry.com.

LOCATION:Pilgrim Baptist Church of South Chicago  
LEFT:Tweed handbag, $5,400, Chanel, 65 E. Oak St. Manolo Blahnik satin pumps with crystal-encrusted buckle, $175 for one-week rental, Janet Mandell.

SECOND FROM LEFT:Louis Vuitton leather box bag, $200 for one-week rental, Janet Mandell. 22-karat gold-plated brass ring, $95, nestjewelry.com.

SECOND FROM RIGHT:Chanel patent leather handbag, $325 for one-week rental, Janet Mandell. Alexis Bittar gold-plated bracelet with crystal hinge, $175, medium lucite bangle, $120, and small lucite bangle, $85, Nordstrom. Patent leather pumps, $745, Christian Louboutin, 58 E. Oak St.

RIGHT:Leather shoulder bag, $2,290, and suede pumps with pyramid-spike strap, $775, Christian Louboutin.  
22-karat gold-plated brass hoop earrings, $95, cage cuff, $75, small bangle, $75, and large bangle, $95, nestjewelry.com.  
Gucci viscose dress with crystals, $325 for one-week rental, Janet Mandell.  
LEFT:Fendi silk jumpsuit, $405 for one-week rental, Janet Mandell. Patent leather boots with plexiglass heel, $1,195, Christian Louboutin. Ippolita 18-karat gold and mother-of-pearl ring, $2,900, Neiman Marcus. 22-karat gold-plated brass ring, $95, nestjewelry.com.

SECOND FROM LEFT:Silk jumpsuit, $1,860, Max Mara, 900 N. Michigan Ave. Leather loafers, $260, usa.tommy.com. 22-karat gold-plated brass hoop earrings, $95, nestjewelry.com. Baublebar gold-plated brass bracelet with chain, $42, Bloomingdale’s, 900 N. Michigan Ave. Gold-plated brass link bracelet, $38, baublebar.com.

SECOND FROM RIGHT:Leather pumps, $725, Jimmy Choo, 114 E. Oak St.

RIGHT:Tanya Taylor silk wrap top, $345, and pants, $365, Krista K Boutique, 3458 N. Southport Ave. Canvas espadrilles, $295, stuartweitzman.com. 22-karat gold-plated brass choker, $195, and stacking bangles, $295, nestjewelry.com.

LOCATION:Track’s End Restaurant  
FROM FAR LEFT:Agolde cotton sweatshirt, $158, bandier.com. Cropped denim jacket, $98, levi.com. La Vie Rebecca Taylor denim skirt, $250, Nordstrom. Pony-hair sneakers, $750, Jimmy Choo.

La Vie Rebecca Taylor denim jumpsuit, $375, Nordstrom. Cotton cardigan, $89, usa.tommy.com. Leather sneakers with spike detailing, $745, Christian Louboutin.

Cashmere and polyamide sweater, $2,700, and denim jeans, $1,200, Chanel. Chuck Taylor sneakers, $40, Journey’s, 133 S. State St.

A.L.C. cashmere, lambswool, and viscose sweater, $425, Neiman Marcus. Denim overall dress, $98, levi.com. Leather high-top sneakers, $90, converse.com.

Middle Citizens of Humanity denim jumpsuit, $398, neimanmarcus.com. Suede sneakers with crystal spikes, $1,295, Christian Louboutin.

La Vie Rebecca Taylor denim jumpsuit, $325, Nordstrom. Knit sneakers, $295, Stuart Weitzman.

LOCATION:Avalon Regal Theater  
LEFT:Gucci sequined polyester sweater, $300 for one-week rental, Janet Mandell. Polyester flared pants, $395, cynthiarowley.com. Sterling-silver-plated brass hoop earrings, $95, nestjewelry.com. Ippolita 18-karat gold and black shell ring, $2,295, Neiman Marcus. Alexis Bittar 10-karat gold-plated brass cuff with Swarovski crystals, $225, Nordstrom. Ben-Amun silver-tone chain-link bracelet, $195, Neiman Marcus. Elizabeth Cole 24-karat gold-plated brass curb-link cuff, $92, Neiman Marcus. Gold-plated brass cuffs, $44 for set of two, baublebar.com. Rhodium ring, $275, Alexis Bittar.

SECOND FROM LEFT:Versace studded leather jacket, $250 for one-week rental, Janet Mandell. 16Arlington sequined flared pants, $375 for one-week rental, Janet Mandell. Acetate Sunglasses, $250, karenwalker.com. Gucci crystal, faux pearl, and brass double ring, $150 for one-week rental, Janet Mandell.

LOCATION:Reggies Chicago  
Cotton shirt, $2,000, Louis Vuitton, 919 N. Michigan Ave. Knit top with sequin embroidery, $3,125, Louis Vuitton. For All Mankind modal cotton jeans, $195, Neiman Marcus. 18-karat gold ring, $695, David Yurman. 18-karat gold pinkie ring, $1,750, David Yurman.  
Michael Kors Collection silk blouse, $1,150, Neiman Marcus. Fleece wool peplum jacket, $1,150, Neiman Marcus. Acetate aviator glasses, $220, karenwalker.com.

Hair and makeup: Susie Lee, using Kjaer Weis and Ouai/Utopia NYC; Lauren A. Ward, Iris Guevara, and Marla Del Angel/Distinct Artists
Models: Anjola/10MGMT; Maddy Harry and Zammarra/Ford Models; Sabrina Jurlina, Sidney Mae, and Venessa Mekled/Select Models
Prop and Set Styling: Melissa Elias
Photo assistants: Rachel Waters and John Ruzich
Styling Assistants: Olivia Lavery and Madeline Franklin
Bluesmobilee: Brian Scanlon/The Chicago Bluesmobile  

