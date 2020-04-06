Spring Blues Jake and Elwood Blues, who crashed into our lives 40 years ago, knew something about timeless Chicago style. So we are showcasing the season’s smartest looks in an homage to them. Photos by Brian SorgStyling by Jessica Moazami Published today at 11:31 a.m. Above LEFT:Oxford shirt, $140, Brooks Brothers, 713 N. Michigan Ave. Saint Laurent virgin wool blazer, $2,350, and pants, $990, Neiman Marcus, 737 N. Michigan Ave. Wool and silk tie, $22, Tie Bar, 918 W. Armitage Ave. Wool fedora, $90, Goorin Bros., 1533 N. Milwaukee Ave. Ray-Ban sunglasses, $154, MyEyeDr., 1212 N. Wells St. RIGHT:Stretch wool blazer, $595, Hugo Boss, 520 N. Michigan Ave. LOCATION:Crowley’s Yacht Yard
