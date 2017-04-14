Chicago’s Historic City Clubs Scramble to Stay Relevant
These longtimers are getting revamped to attract the attention of younger, more casual crowds.
With their formal dining rooms, dress codes, and stuffy vibes, Chicago’s historic city clubs—bastions of members-only schmoozing—aren’t exactly magnets for millennials. Now that the ultrachic Soho House Chicago is on the scene, the longtimers are scrambling to stay relevant.
University Club of Chicago
A $13 million expansion will add 15,000 square feet by Labor Day, complete with casual seating clusters, community tables, and plenty of outlets for devices (read: trendy coworking space).
The Metropolitan Club
A $7 million face-lift starting in July will come with a relaxed dress code. Denim will finally be permitted in all but the formal dining room. More evidence that jeans are the new khakis.
Union League Club of Chicago
Upgrades worth $4 million have pepped up the restos and bars. To lure in a more health-conscious generation, menus now offer small plates as well as vegan and gluten-free options. Nothing says hip like dietary restrictions.
