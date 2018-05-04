Indulge in These Luxurious Bath Products
Stock up on some lavish soaps, salts, and gels for spring and summer.
1. Acqua di Parma Peonia Nobile Shower Gel, $65, barneys.com
2. Nars Monoï Body Glow II, $59, sephora.com
3. Swissco Natural Sea Sponge, $13, Bed Bath & Beyond, 530 N. State St.
4. Jo Malone London Cattleya Flower Body Mist, $65, Saks Fifth Avenue, 700 N. Michigan Ave.
5. Diptyque Precious Oils for Body and Bath, $78, Nordstrom, 55 E. Grand Ave.
6. Locally made! Cocovít Coconut + Rose Bath Salts, $42, cocovit.co
7. Juice Beauty Green Apple Cleansing Bar, $12, juicebeauty.com
8. Chanel Chance Eau Vive Foaming Shower Gel, $55, chanel.com
9. Memo Paris Irish Leather Gentle Body Wash, $62, neimanmarcus.com
