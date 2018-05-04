Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module

Indulge in These Luxurious Bath Products

Stock up on some lavish soaps, salts, and gels for spring and summer.

By Jessica Moazami

Published today at 11:00 a.m.

An assortment of bath products
Photo: Colleen Durkin

1. Acqua di Parma Peonia Nobile Shower Gel, $65, barneys.com

2. Nars Monoï Body Glow II, $59, sephora.com

3. Swissco Natural Sea Sponge, $13, Bed Bath & Beyond, 530 N. State St.

4. Jo Malone London Cattleya Flower Body Mist, $65, Saks Fifth Avenue, 700 N. Michigan Ave.

5. Diptyque Precious Oils for Body and Bath, $78, Nordstrom, 55 E. Grand Ave.

6. Locally made! Cocovít Coconut + Rose Bath Salts, $42, cocovit.co

7. Juice Beauty Green Apple Cleansing Bar, $12, juicebeauty.com

8. Chanel Chance Eau Vive Foaming Shower Gel, $55, chanel.com

9. Memo Paris Irish Leather Gentle Body Wash, $62, neimanmarcus.com

Share

Edit Module

Advertisement

Edit Module
Submit your comment

Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.

Edit Module