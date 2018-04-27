On Tour Brewing is a Hidden Gem in West Town

As the craft beer boom continues to explode, it can feel hard to distinguish one warehouse turned brewery from another. That’s why On Tour Brewing Company’s taproom (1725 W. Hubbard St.) feels like a breath of fresh air. From its vaulted ceiling and expansive, windowed garage doors, to its mountain town vibe, it’s clear a lot of care went into designing the comfortable, free-spirited space.

That attention to detail extends to its diverse beer selection, which features Grateful Dead-inspired names like “Searching for the Sound” and “Typical Daydream.” Don’t expect the same of the food menu—it’s BYOF for now, save for the weekend, when On Tour partners with food trucks or “residents.” On Saturday, folks were pairing their craft beer with tacos from the Arigato pop-up on the corner.

Here’s what we saw when we stopped by:

Photo gallery «

1

2

3

»

Share







