The main thing you need to know about this new West Loop gaming and booze castle before you go? It’s enormous. Like, stupid big. Like, “welcome to the Ikea of bars, here’s a map, it was nice knowing you,” big. On Saturday night, within its 30,000 square feet and two floors, we saw people doing all of the following:

Shooting pool

Bowling

Throwing darts

Killing zombies in VR

Playing bocce

Playing cornhole

Playing Scrabble on a giant wall-mounted board

Sitting at the bar

Sitting at another bar

Riding a bicycle that charges your phone

Piling into the photo booth

Taking selfies in front of faux-vintage washing machines

Drinking an old-fashioned soda float

Sitting at another bar

Playing on a giant foosball table

Building a giant Jenga tower

Sitting at yet another bar

We also heard what sounded like karaoke drifting from a closed off room. And, oh yea, they serve food, too.

Basically, Punch Bowl Social is the opposite of your neighborhood bar. But from entrance to bar (to bar, to bar, to bar), it certainly keeps the excitement coming.