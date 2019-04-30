 Edit Module

Destination: Delicious

We ate our way across the Midwest to find nine unforgettable — and easily drivable — food-focused getaways.

Published today at 8:00 a.m.

A Journey to (Middle) Eastern Michigan preview
Photo: Michelle Girard

A Journey to (Middle) Eastern Michigan

 

 

Vacationland Revisited preview
Photo: Jeff Marini

Harbor Country: Vacationland Revisited

 

 

The Cincinnati Chili Crawl preview
Photo: Gina Weathersby

The Cincinnati Chili Crawl

 

 

The Beer Town That Grew Up preview
Photo: Sharon Varorny

La Crosse: The Beer Town That Grew Up

 

 

The Insider’s Guide to
Five Great Midwestern Cities

Indianapolis preview
Photo: Courtesy of Rook

Indianapolis

 

 

Milwaukee preview
Photo: Kevin J. Miyazaki

Milwaukee

 

 

Detroit preview
Photo: Marvin Shaouni

Detroit

 

 

St. Louis preview
Photo: Spencer Pernikoff

St. Louis

 

 

Louisville preview
Photo: Ale Sierra

Louisville

 

Top photo: Brian Sorg; Stylist: Kelly McKaig; Car: 1955 Ford Thunderbird courtesy of the Richard H. Driehaus Collection at Chicago Vintage Motor Carriage; Model: Wanaki Shores Navata/Ford Models; Clothing: (dress) Yigal Azrouel/Luxury Garage Sale; (ring) Jamie Joseph/Virtu

