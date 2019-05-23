How to Spend How to Spend $300 at Feeltrip Records’s No Requests The roving indie bazaar puts down roots.

Since launching in 2011, the record label Feeltrip has turned into a bona fide movement, with a T-shirt-printing business, an online vinyl store, and a production house, all based out of David Beltran and Diana Bowden’s Logan Square home. While looking for a studio space last fall, the couple lucked upon one zoned for retail. “We thought, We know enough artists who would like to sell in a physical shop, and our catalog of music and apparel is large enough — let’s do a brick-and-mortar store,” recalls Bowden. Now the collective’s traveling pop-up shop has a permanent home with No Requests, a jewel box of a vinyl/fan gear/accessories/art boutique that opened in March. Seekers of obscure albums and one-of-a-kind jewelry and tees can spend hours perusing more than 2,000 rotating items. Pick up a unique gift for the hostess who has everything, or just track down that small-press vinyl by Montreal-based Ouri that’s impossible to find anywhere else. And fans of the couple’s monthly DJ set at the Slippery Slope need not worry: That show, where some of their goods are sold, isn’t going anywhere. 3358 N. Karlov Ave., Kilbourn Park

$28 Peach pins Photos: Courtesy of No Requests

$200 Technics turntable

$15 No Requests tote

$15 Ouri album

$15 Michael Jordan portrait by David Beltran

$25 Neoncity tapes

Scroll down to add to total.

This article appears in the May 2019 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

Share







