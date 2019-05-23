Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
How to Spend

How to Spend $300 at Feeltrip Records’s No Requests

The roving indie bazaar puts down roots.

By Heidi Mitchell

Published today at 4:55 p.m.

Since launching in 2011, the record label Feeltrip has turned into a bona fide movement, with a T-shirt-printing business, an online vinyl store, and a production house, all based out of David Beltran and Diana Bowden’s Logan Square home. While looking for a studio space last fall, the couple lucked upon one zoned for retail. “We thought, We know enough artists who would like to sell in a physical shop, and our catalog of music and apparel is large enough — let’s do a brick-and-mortar store,” recalls Bowden. Now the collective’s traveling pop-up shop has a permanent home with No Requests, a jewel box of a vinyl/fan gear/accessories/art boutique that opened in March. Seekers of obscure albums and one-of-a-kind jewelry and tees can spend hours perusing more than 2,000 rotating items. Pick up a unique gift for the hostess who has everything, or just track down that small-press vinyl by Montreal-based Ouri that’s impossible to find anywhere else. And fans of the couple’s monthly DJ set at the Slippery Slope need not worry: That show, where some of their goods are sold, isn’t going anywhere. 3358 N. Karlov Ave., Kilbourn Park

Peach pins

$28

Peach pins
Photos: Courtesy of No Requests
Technics turntable

$200

Technics turntable
No Requests tote

$15

No Requests tote
Ouri album

$15

Ouri album
Michael Jordan portrait by David Beltran

$15

Michael Jordan portrait by David Beltran
Neoncity tapes

$25

Neoncity tapes

Scroll down to add to total.

Share

Edit Module

Advertisement

Edit Module
Submit your comment

Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.

Edit Module