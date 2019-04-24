Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module

When it Comes to Spring Accessories, Plastic Makes Perfect

Have a little fun with lightweight earrings in bright colors and endless shapes.

By Jessica Moazami

Published today at 5:35 p.m.

Chunky earrings
Photo: Ryan Segedi

1. Casa Clara acetate earrings, $20, Local Eclectic, localeclectic.com

2. Lele Sadoughi acetate earrings, $125, Saks Fifth Avenue, 700 N. Michigan Ave.

3. Resin earrings with antique gold-tone metal, $420, Dior, 931 N. Rush St.

4. Lucite, picture jasper, and crystal earrings, $275, Alexis Bittar, 1710 N. Damen Ave.

Share

Edit Module

Advertisement

Edit Module
Submit your comment

Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.

Edit Module