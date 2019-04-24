When it Comes to Spring Accessories, Plastic Makes Perfect
Have a little fun with lightweight earrings in bright colors and endless shapes.
1. Casa Clara acetate earrings, $20, Local Eclectic, localeclectic.com
2. Lele Sadoughi acetate earrings, $125, Saks Fifth Avenue, 700 N. Michigan Ave.
3. Resin earrings with antique gold-tone metal, $420, Dior, 931 N. Rush St.
4. Lucite, picture jasper, and crystal earrings, $275, Alexis Bittar, 1710 N. Damen Ave.
Share
Advertisement
How to Match Your Clothing to Your Undertone
6 days ago
Spring Fashion 2019: Power Becomes Her
2 months ago
Five Very Fierce Leopard Print Accessories
3 months ago
Get Far Away from Chicago with These Stylish Bags
4 months ago
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.