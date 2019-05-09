Our Four Favorite Secondhand Shops in Chicago
These well-curated resale boutiques make unearthing a gently worn gem nearly guaranteed.
1 Luxury Garage Sale
900 N. Michigan Ave.
What it is:A Gold Coast consignment shop for when you need something to wear to your next gala event. Common brands include Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Hermès, and Gucci.
Who shops:Women who have the confidence to take some risks on investment pieces (at a fraction of their original prices)
Don’t miss:If you are selling your duds, the loyalty program means the more you consign, the higher your commission.
2 The Silver Umbrella
5305 S. Hyde Park Blvd.
What it is:A source of hard-to-find but totally wearable contemporary fashions, like an iridescent Issey Miyake pantsuit
Who shops:Anyone looking for inspiration in the art of outfit assembly. Owners (and sisters) Zakiyyah and Shaakira Muhammad style the mannequins with enviable flair at this Hyde Park shop.
Don’t miss:A closet consultation service — think Marie Kondo, but with high-fashion looks thrown in — will launch later this year.
3 Mount Sinai Hospital Resale Shop
2902 N. Clark St.
What it is:A classic secondhand store (which recently relocated to Lake View) with an unusually good range of garb
Who shops:The most ravenous of deal hunters. The sweater-and-pearls set is known to give away clothing with the tags still on here — you just have to devote some time to scouting for it.
Don’t miss:The designer room segregates the good stuff, like Eileen Fisher and Kate Spade — all clean, organized, and free of that musty thrift shop smell.
4 Kokorokoko
1323 N. Milwaukee Ave.
What it is:A nostalgia emporium in Wicker Park with enough finds from the 1980s and ’90s to outfit the casts of every John Hughes movie ever made
Who shops:Gaggles of 20-somethings — along with Peter Pans seeking remnants of their youth
Don’t miss:You will find more than clothes here. Browse the collection of out-of-print trading cards, including satirical Wacky Packages or specialty packs from cult faves like The X-Files.
Share
Advertisement
The Top Sales This Week
1 week ago
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.