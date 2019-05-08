Giving Ghost Signs New Life

When the Bronzeville artist drives around town and spots billboards and logos — or even graffiti on a newspaper box — she sees fodder for her creations. Carris Adams: Double-Talk (May 11 to June 22 at the East Garfield Park gallery Goldfinch) showcases her graphite drawings of signs in which the lettering has faded or is illegible. “I thought it was fitting for the work to tell you something when it’s not actually saying anything at all,” she says. Untitled (pictured) was inspired by a now-shuttered Bridgeport salon. “I would get ice cream not too far from there, and I enjoyed the process of getting to know the sign by staring at it. I am not interested in making a replica; I am more interested in allowing my imagination to emphasize and exaggerate the experience from memory.”

This article appears in the May 2019 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

