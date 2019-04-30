Your Talking Points for May 2019

1 Kapuki, a 13-year-old eastern black rhinoceros, is due to give birth to one very big baby (80 to 100 pounds!) this month at Lincoln Park Zoo. Follow #RhinoWatch for updates, because why wouldn’t you?

2 Spoiler alert! A Chicagoan will be named best chef for the Great Lakes region at the James Beard Awards May 6. The city swept all six nominations in that category and is represented in nine others, too, including Rising Star Chef of the Year (MFK’s Alisha Elenz).

3 The trial of Ricardo Munoz on domestic battery charges is set to start May 15, five days before he ends his 26-year run as 22nd Ward alderman. Also ending: his nearly 30-year marriage.

4 Another first from the 2019 election: three-fifths of the aldermen that will be sworn in on May 20 are people of color — the highest representation ever on the City Council.

This article appears in the May 2019 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

Share







