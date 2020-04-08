Airbnbs Gone Wrong: Chicago Edition
Wild romps at local rentals open up a Pandora’s box of possibilities.
On the same weekend in February, people at a Super Bowl party at an Airbnb in Naperville left bottles strewn across the lawn, and at another in Wicker Park, 200 people showed up to film a rap video — with guns. That got us thinking of other potential scenarios.
• Your feelings are hurt after your Wi-Fi password is changed to “JayCutlerSux.”
• An overhelpful guest corrects the literature you set out: “It’s been the Willis Tower since 2009.” “Actually, the correct name is Cloud Gate.”
• You rented out your condo just before the pandemic and now you’re living indefinitely with a family of four.
• The balcony doors to your Rogers Park flat are left open. Waves in the living room give new meaning to “lakefront living.”
• A bro at a Bulls-themed bachelor party coaxes a literal bull onto the roof of your Lincoln Park three-flat, and now it can’t get down.
Share
Advertisement
How a Funeral Director Works During a Pandemic
2 hours ago
Day 20 With Peter Sagal: Quarantine Karaoke
10 hours ago
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.