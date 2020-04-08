Edit Module
Airbnbs Gone Wrong: Chicago Edition

Wild romps at local rentals open up a Pandora’s box of possibilities.

By Adrienne Gunn

Published today at 4:02 p.m.

Illustration by John Kenzie
On the same weekend in February, people at a Super Bowl party at an Airbnb in Naperville left bottles strewn across the lawn, and at another in Wicker Park, 200 people showed up to film a rap video — with guns. That got us thinking of other potential scenarios.

• Your feelings are hurt after your Wi-Fi password is changed to “JayCutlerSux.”

• An overhelpful guest corrects the literature you set out: “It’s been the Willis Tower since 2009.” “Actually, the correct name is Cloud Gate.”

• You rented out your condo just before the pandemic and now you’re living indefinitely with a family of four.

• The balcony doors to your Rogers Park flat are left open. Waves in the living room give new meaning to “lakefront living.”

• A bro at a Bulls-themed bachelor party coaxes a literal bull onto the roof of your Lincoln Park three-flat, and now it can’t get down.

