Airbnbs Gone Wrong: Chicago Edition Wild romps at local rentals open up a Pandora’s box of possibilities.

Illustration: John Kenzie

On the same weekend in February, people at a Super Bowl party at an Airbnb in Naperville left bottles strewn across the lawn, and at another in Wicker Park, 200 people showed up to film a rap video — with guns. That got us thinking of other potential scenarios.

• Your feelings are hurt after your Wi-Fi password is changed to “JayCutlerSux.”

• An overhelpful guest corrects the literature you set out: “It’s been the Willis Tower since 2009.” “Actually, the correct name is Cloud Gate.”

• You rented out your condo just before the pandemic and now you’re living indefinitely with a family of four.

• The balcony doors to your Rogers Park flat are left open. Waves in the living room give new meaning to “lakefront living.”

• A bro at a Bulls-themed bachelor party coaxes a literal bull onto the roof of your Lincoln Park three-flat, and now it can’t get down.

This article appears in the May 2020 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

Share







