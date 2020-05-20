Edit Module
Blue Is the Hottest Color

From tableware to accessories, let Classic Blue, Pantone’s color of the year, set the tone for your life.

By Jessica Moazami

Published today at 11:15 a.m.

Photo: Ryan Segedi; Styling: Gwen Lemos

1. Hermès porcelain bread-and-butter plate, $110, dessert plate, $130, and dinner plate, $170, Elements, 706 N. Wells St.

2. L’Objet Lito porcelain paperweight, $325, Elements

3. GG Marmont leather shoulder bag, $2,290, Gucci, 900 N. Michigan Ave.

4. Oscar de la Renta acetate and titanium sunglasses, $495, Morgenthal Frederics, 129 E. Oak St.

5. Wood matches, $5, Jayson Home, 1885 N. Clybourn Ave.

6. Acqua di Parma Blu Mediterraneo Bergamotto di Calabria eau de toilette, $180, Neiman Marcus, 737 N. Michigan Ave.

7. Costa Azzurra Acqua eau de toilette, $128, Tom Ford, 66 E. Oak St.

8. Stella McCartney nylon, spandex, and rubber mule sneaker, $725, Neiman Marcus

