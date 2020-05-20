Blue Is the Hottest Color
From tableware to accessories, let Classic Blue, Pantone’s color of the year, set the tone for your life.
1. Hermès porcelain bread-and-butter plate, $110, dessert plate, $130, and dinner plate, $170, Elements, 706 N. Wells St.
2. L’Objet Lito porcelain paperweight, $325, Elements
3. GG Marmont leather shoulder bag, $2,290, Gucci, 900 N. Michigan Ave.
4. Oscar de la Renta acetate and titanium sunglasses, $495, Morgenthal Frederics, 129 E. Oak St.
5. Wood matches, $5, Jayson Home, 1885 N. Clybourn Ave.
6. Acqua di Parma Blu Mediterraneo Bergamotto di Calabria eau de toilette, $180, Neiman Marcus, 737 N. Michigan Ave.
7. Costa Azzurra Acqua eau de toilette, $128, Tom Ford, 66 E. Oak St.
8. Stella McCartney nylon, spandex, and rubber mule sneaker, $725, Neiman Marcus
Share
Advertisement
Nine Deluxe Puzzles to Bust Stay-at-Home Boredom
1 month ago
Fat Tiger Works Gets a Fresh Coat of Paint
2 months ago
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.