Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module

This Pilsen Artisan Makes Oak Couture

Gustav Reyes transforms unwanted wood into objets d’art.

By Phoebe Mogharei

Published today at 8:48 a.m.

A Gustav Reyes necklace
Photo: Ryan Segedi

When Gustav Reyes was a kid, his mother would take him to her family’s home in Torreón, Mexico. A tree grew in the courtyard, and on one visit, Reyes used the rough edge of a concrete tub to shape some of its pruned branches into a toy sword and other little treasures. It is in the same spirit that Reyes makes jewelry in his Pilsen studio today. He has a knack for innovative methods, like the cold-bend process he employs to create graceful curves from a single piece of wood. The timber is always salvaged, sometimes from old musical instruments, and he encourages clients to bring in scraps that are meaningful to them. Once he fashioned a ring out of mulch after a man’s favorite tree had been cut down and stuffed into a woodchipper. Among Reyes’s pieces, you’ll find springy, coiled cuffs and a necklace featuring interlocking hoops of hickory and cherry (pictured, $450). Says Reyes of the latter: “I see people’s lives as arcs, and those connection points are where people meet.” gustavreyes.com

Share

Edit Module

Advertisement

Edit Module
Submit your comment

Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.

Edit Module