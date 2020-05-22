How to Spend How to Spend $150 at Little Barn Apothecary A Chicago-born wellness brand makes a bet on Boystown.

Growing up in Cincinnati, Joshua Morgan suffered from eczema, which his doctors treated with steroids and powerful topicals. “They relieved the symptoms but didn’t eradicate the issue,” he says. As an adult in Chicago, where he ran the cosmetics department at Saks Fifth Avenue, Morgan made his own plant-based lotions and salves in his Andersonville kitchen and found a blend of frankincense and lavender oils that soothed his skin. When he moved to Atlanta, he and his partner in business and life, Brad Scoggins, a former brand manager, used those homemade mixtures to launch Little Barn Apothecary at farmers’ markets in 2015. From the start, they got good buzz: Goop discovered their Charcoal + Aloe Face Cleanser, and Kim Kardashian West told Vogue she used their Coconut + Mint Cooling Mineral Mist. They opened their first boutique the next year. This February, Morgan moved back to Chicago to open a Lake View East shop, which he keeps simple, organized, and Zen. “In the wellness space,” he says, “we don’t want it to feel like a Sephora, with dance music blaring.” 3341 N. Broadway

$32 Aloe + Rosewater Balance Mist Photos: Courtesy of Little Barn Apothecary

$12 Matcha + Citrus Hydrating Butter Balm

$42 Coconut Ash + Earth Deep Cleansing Mask

$16 Vetiver + Juniper Beard Oil

$38 Coffee + Mint Exfoliating Body Scrub

$12 Sweetgrass + Lavender Soap Bar

Scroll down to add to total.

This article appears in the May 2020 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

Share







