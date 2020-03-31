The Things That Never Were

American Ballet Theatre

Auditorium Theatre | March 19, 7:56 p.m.

Photograph by Alex Garcia

These seats in the 130-year-old theater would have been filled for the opening of a four-night run by the world-famous New York City–based classical dance company. It’s one of the Auditorium’s biggest annual draws, particularly since 2015, when Misty Copeland became ABT’s first African American female principal dancer, though she was sitting out this engagement with an injury.