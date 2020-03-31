The Things That Never Were
As the city entered lockdown, we sent a team of photographers to capture scenes of events that didn’t happen — moments that can’t be reclaimed.
American Ballet Theatre
Auditorium Theatre | March 19, 7:56 p.m.
Photograph by Alex Garcia
These seats in the 130-year-old theater would have been filled for the opening of a four-night run by the world-famous New York City–based classical dance company. It’s one of the Auditorium’s biggest annual draws, particularly since 2015, when Misty Copeland became ABT’s first African American female principal dancer, though she was sitting out this engagement with an injury.
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.