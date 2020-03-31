Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module

The Things That Never Were

As the city entered lockdown, we sent a team of photographers to capture scenes of events that didn’t happen — moments that can’t be reclaimed.

Published today at 12:32 p.m.

Auditorium Theatre

American Ballet Theatre
Auditorium Theatre | March 19, 7:56 p.m.
Photograph by Alex Garcia
These seats in the 130-year-old theater would have been filled for the opening of a four-night run by the world-famous New York City–based classical dance company. It’s one of the Auditorium’s biggest annual draws, particularly since 2015, when Misty Copeland became ABT’s first African American female principal dancer, though she was sitting out this engagement with an injury.

 

Chicago River Dyeing

DuSable Bridge | March 14, 1:35 p.m.
Photograph by Alex Garcia
With the St. Patrick’s Day Parade marching along blocks away, this would have been a prime spot for seeing the river bright green, the result of 40 pounds of dye that would have been dumped into it that morning. The Chicago Journeymen Plumbers Local Union 130 initiated the tradition in 1962 and had carried it out every year since.  

Sunday Mass

Holy Name Cathedral | March 15, 9:06 a.m.
Photograph by Saverio Truglia
“When I was walking throughout the empty cathedral, it was surreal,” says the Very Reverend Gregory Sakowicz, rector of the Near North Side church, which is the seat of the Archdiocese of Chicago and would have been crowded for Lent. The archdiocese’s canceling of Sunday Mass was a step it hadn’t taken even in the 1918 influenza pandemic.  

The Inspired Home Show

McCormick Place | March 14, 3:42 p.m.
Photograph by Alex Garcia
One of the convention center’s largest annual events, the four-day show was expected to bring some 56,000 attendees from around the world. The International Housewares Association had held its exhibit at McCormick since 1961, except for the four years it took to rebuild the center after a 1967 fire.  
Edit Module

Irish Theatre of Chicago’s Pineapple

The Den Theatre | March 14, 8:26 p.m.
Photograph by Lenny Gilmore
The U.S. premiere of Irish playwright Phillip McMahon’s tale of a Dublin family’s struggles would have been the company’s first new production in Chicago in three years. The four-week run, to have opened this night, was meant to kick off the company’s 25th anniversary season with its first nonrevival show since J.R. Sullivan took over as interim artistic director.  

Exiled From Austin

Hideout | March 14, 5:02 p.m.
Photograph by Lenny Gilmore
The small West Town venue hosts a sendoff each year for local bands headed to the music festival South by Southwest in Austin, Texas. That was the plan this day for Ohmme, the Waco Brothers, and five other acts.When SXSW was canceled, Hideout owners Tim and Katie Tuten tweaked the theme, but eventually they had to call off their show as well.  

Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Symphony Center | March 20, 8:54 p.m.
Photograph by Saverio Truglia
Renowned Russian conductor Valery Gergiev would have been leading the CSO in Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 7 (“Leningrad”).  

Chicago Fire home opener

Soldier Field | March 21, 2:18 p.m.
Photograph by Lenny Gilmore
Not just any opener, this would have been the soccer club’s return to the venue it called home before its move to Bridgeview in 2006. Owner Joe Mansueto had worked for more than a year on a deal to bring the team back into the city. The match, against Atlanta United, was going to be televised on Univision.  
Edit Module

Share

Edit Module
Submit your comment

Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.