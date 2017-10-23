 Edit Module
Chicago's Best Steakhouses 2017
The 42-day dry-aged bone-in rib eye from our No. 1 pick Photo: Jason Little

A new guard of restaurateurs
has shaken up our list of the city’s
10 best steakhouses.

By Carly Boers, Penny Pollack, Jeff Ruby, and Carrie Schedler

Published today at 11:02 a.m.

It's a good time to be a carnivore in Chicago. Building on the traditions of a few old-school spots that continue to shine, new players have transformed the notion of what a red-meat temple should be. We dined at, reviewed, and researched the city's steakhouses to create our first top-10 list since 2013. The honorees are delivering smarter service, scene-stealing sides, impeccable aging and sourcing, and, above all else, a near-fanatical commitment to diners' pleasure.

1. Bavette’s 2. Swift & Sons 3. Maple & Ash 4. RPM Steak 5. Prime & Provisions 6. Mastro’s Steakhouse 7. Chicago Chop House 8. GT Prime 9. Boeufhaus 10. Steak 48

Out with the Old

Below, our top ten rankings from 2013. Only two steakhouses from that list made the cut this year.

  1. 1. David Burke’s Primehouse (now Primehouse)
  2. 2. Bavette’s, this year’s No. 1
  3. 3. Benny’s Chop House
  4. 4. Morton’s
  5. 5. Capital Grille
  6. 6. Gene & Georgetti
  7. 7. Chicago Chop House, this year’s No. 7
  8. 8. Michael Jordan’s
  9. 9. Palm
  10. 10. Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse

