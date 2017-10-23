SHARPEN
YOUR
KNIVES
A new guard of restaurateurs
has shaken up our list of the city’s
10 best steakhouses.
It's a good time to be a carnivore in Chicago. Building on the traditions of a few old-school spots that continue to shine, new players have transformed the notion of what a red-meat temple should be. We dined at, reviewed, and researched the city's steakhouses to create our first top-10 list since 2013. The honorees are delivering smarter service, scene-stealing sides, impeccable aging and sourcing, and, above all else, a near-fanatical commitment to diners' pleasure.
1. Bavette’s 2. Swift & Sons 3. Maple & Ash 4. RPM Steak 5. Prime & Provisions 6. Mastro’s Steakhouse 7. Chicago Chop House 8. GT Prime 9. Boeufhaus 10. Steak 48
Out with the Old
Below, our top ten rankings from 2013. Only two steakhouses from that list made the cut this year.
- 1. David Burke’s Primehouse (now Primehouse)
- 2. Bavette’s, this year’s No. 1
- 3. Benny’s Chop House
- 4. Morton’s
- 5. Capital Grille
- 6. Gene & Georgetti
- 7. Chicago Chop House, this year’s No. 7
- 8. Michael Jordan’s
- 9. Palm
- 10. Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse
