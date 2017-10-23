Chicago’s Best Steakhouses 2017 It’s a good time to be a carnivore in Chicago. Seemingly overnight, a new guard of bold restaurateurs, building on the traditions of a few old-school spots that continue to shine, has begun transforming the notion of what a red-meat temple should be. The honorees in this ranking of the city’s best steakhouses—our first since 2013—are delivering smarter service, scene-stealing sides, impeccable aging and sourcing, and, above all else, a near-fanatical commitment to diners’ pleasure.

The 42-day dry-aged bone-in rib eye from our No. 1 pick Photo: Jason Little S HAR P EN

YO UR

K N IV ES A new guard of restaurateurs

has shaken up our list of the city’s

10 best steakhouses.

