Did I Do That? We Talk to Carl Winslow Before The Family Matters’ House Comes Down
After news broke about the impending demolition of the Family Matters house, we caught up with actor Reginald VelJohnson, who portrayed the show’s family patriarch.
The Lincoln Park house shown in the opening credits of the ’90s sitcom Family Matters is being demolished to make way for condos. Reginald VelJohnson—a.k.a. family patriarch Carl Winslow—reflects.
How did you feel when you heard developers would be tearing down the house?
Kind of sad, you know, because it’s been around for so long. I guess it happens—people move on.
Have you ever visited the house?
I’ve never physically seen it. I’ve only been to Chicago a couple of times. I remember the big McDonald’s with all of the memorabilia.
What would Family Matters look like if it were on TV today?
I would be a lot fatter. I just saw everybody about a week ago. The show was going to Hulu. Everybody came into town and answered a lot of questions. Laura, Eddie, Waldo, Urkel—everybody looks good.
