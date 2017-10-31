Edit Module

30 Very ’80s Portraits of the Cool Kids at Medusa’s

Taken for a short ad campaign in 1988 and never seen since then, these photos show off the sartorial spirit of the beloved dance club. See our full oral history of Medusa’s here.

Published today at 10:13 a.m.

Text by Ratko Radojcic

In 1988, Medusa’s owner Dave Shelton commissioned Joe Ziolkowski to make portraits of patrons at the club. The images were used in a six-month advertising campaign that appeared in local publications and have never been published outside of their original context.

These 30 photographs show the sartorial spirit (and hairstyles) of Chicago’s youthful tribes at the end of a decade. See our full oral history of Medusa’s here.

