30 Very ’80s Portraits of the Cool Kids at Medusa’s

In 1988, Medusa’s owner Dave Shelton commissioned Joe Ziolkowski to make portraits of patrons at the club. The images were used in a six-month advertising campaign that appeared in local publications and have never been published outside of their original context.

These 30 photographs show the sartorial spirit (and hairstyles) of Chicago’s youthful tribes at the end of a decade. See our full oral history of Medusa’s here.