Twelve
Blocks

How do you capture life in a city as big and ever-changing as Chicago? Block by block. A dozen of the city’s best writers, poets, and creators rhapsodize, recollect, and reflect on their own special patch of pavement.

Map by Jack Molloy
Photos by Nick Murway

Published today at 8:39 a.m.

Click a dot to choose a story.

Scroll to the bottom to see story links.

Kathleen Rooney jumps a fence Valer Popa time-travels Ali Barthwell goes on a date (or ten) Fran Hoepfner hides from adulthood Tom Chiarella throws a dart Camille Bordas dreams of cowboys Lee Bey goes house hunting Stuart Dybek discovers nature Patricia Frazier feels the blood in her veins John Kessler seeks Southern comfort José Olivarez plays spades Ivan Brunetti pitches pennies

