How to Spend How to Spend $800 at Chicago Architecture Center Feed your inner Daniel Burnham at the organization’s swanky gift shop in its new headquarters.

Along with a fresh name and a slick Riverside location, the Chicago Architecture Center (111 E. Wacker Dr.) got a 1,900-square-foot store in August that rivals any modern art museum’s. Adhering to the nonprofit’s mission to “inspire people to discover why design matters,” the plaza-level boutique offers a collection of quirky and practical items for architecture junkies ranging from dedicated maximalists to less-is-more devotees. It may be a gift shop at a tourist attraction, but there’s plenty for locals: The Chicago-centric souvenirs bypass cheese, and the elevated goods are downright divine.

$70 Baltic by Design wooden bowl Photos: Courtesy of Chicago Architecture Center

$100 Iona Koss pendant

$165 Verloop Knits pillow

$17 Chicago skyline mug

$300 Chicago Architecture Center logo satchel

$130 Cocoon House kimonos

Scroll down to add to total.

This article appears in the November 2018 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

Share







