How to Spend

How to Spend $800 at Chicago Architecture Center

Feed your inner Daniel Burnham at the organization’s swanky gift shop in its new headquarters.

By Heidi Mitchell

Published today at 2:26 p.m.

Along with a fresh name and a slick Riverside location, the Chicago Architecture Center (111 E. Wacker Dr.) got a 1,900-square-foot store in August that rivals any modern art museum’s. Adhering to the nonprofit’s mission to “inspire people to discover why design matters,” the plaza-level boutique offers a collection of quirky and practical items for architecture junkies ranging from dedicated maximalists to less-is-more devotees. It may be a gift shop at a tourist attraction, but there’s plenty for locals: The Chicago-centric souvenirs bypass cheese, and the elevated goods are downright divine.

Baltic by Design wooden bowl

$70

Baltic by Design wooden bowl
Photos: Courtesy of Chicago Architecture Center
Iona Koss pendant

$100

Iona Koss pendant
Verloop Knits pillow

$165

Verloop Knits pillow
Chicago skyline mug

$17

Chicago skyline mug
Chicago Architecture Center logo satchel

$300

Chicago Architecture Center logo satchel
Cocoon House kimonos

$130

Cocoon House kimonos

