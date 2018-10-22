Just a Bunch of Good Dogs in Costumes at the Spooky Pooch Parade

The Chicago Botanic Garden typically bars dogs from its grounds, but it makes an exception for its annual Spooky Pooch Parade, a festival for floofers ready to celebrate Halloween in style. We sent photographer Brittany Laurent to capture the event this Saturday, which drew dozens of costumed canines and their humans. Awards were doled out for the most creative ensembles — but in the end, they’re all 14/10, congrats to these legends.

