The Food Lover’s Guide to (Sorta) H e a l t h y D i n i n g

The Midwest Grain Bowl at Arbor.

We found the city’s most delicious ways to eat well — because good food and good health don’t have to be mutually exclusive.

By Carly Boers, Maggie Hennessy, John Kessler, Jeff Ruby, Carrie Schedler, and Claire Voon
Photos by Jason Little

Published today at 3:12 p.m.

The Sorta Healthy 20

Abstaining

Never Tasted So Good

In Search of the

Superfood Trifecta

How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Eat a

Cheeseburger

I Ordered the Whole Menu at

Protein Bar

A Little Help From the

Pros

Three Words:

Eat More Fish

