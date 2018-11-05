In Search of the Superfood Trifecta
What’s a health-conscious restaurant dish in 2018 without kale, sweet potato, or avocado? Work your way to the center of this Venn diagram to find salubrious nirvana.
Sweet Potato
Kale
Avocado
Sweet Potato
Sweet Potato with Mushrooms at Chicago Chop House
Sautéed creminis, roasted sweet potato, and microgreens make for an elegant veggie option at this meat tavern. $14. 60 W. Ontario St., River North
Sweet Potato and Kale
Curry Egg Roll at Old Habits
Crispy cocoons of coconut milk curry, braised kale, and mashed sweet potatoes. $9. 2959 N. California Ave., Avondale
Kale
Kale empanada at El Che Bar
Yes, this is Gruyère, chimichurri aïoli, in fried dough. But there’s also kale! $4. 845 W. Washington Blvd., West Loop
Kale and Avocado
Wilted Kale Salad at Handlebar
Tenderized leaves, sliced avocado, pepitas, and quinoa all get drizzled with a punchy cumin-citrus vinaigrette. $10. 2311 W. North Ave., Wicker Park
Avocado
Avocado Hummus at Gideon Sweet
A pinch of the Moroccan spice blend ras el hanout gives this creamy love child of guacamole and hummus an unexpected kick. $15. 841 W. Randolph St., West Loop
Avocado and Sweet Potato
Ancient Grains bowl at True Food Kitchen
A bed of quinoa, farro, and brown rice is the foundation of this truly tasty power meal. Adding nutrients and color: miso-glazed sweet potatoes, sliced avocado, grilled portobello mushrooms, and snow peas. $15. 1 W. Erie St., River North
The Trifecta: Avocado, Sweet Potato, and Kale
Spicy Stew Bowl at Loving Heart
Behold a health food masterpiece: sweet potato, kale, carrots, and spinach, slow-cooked with garlic and Korean red hot pepper, then garnished with sliced avocado and seaweed strips. $10. 838 W. Montrose Ave., Uptown
