In Search of the Superfood Trifecta What’s a health-conscious restaurant dish in 2018 without kale, sweet potato, or avocado? Work your way to the center of this Venn diagram to find salubrious nirvana.

Sweet Potato Kale Avocado

Sweet Potato

Sweet Potato with Mushrooms at Chicago Chop House

Sautéed creminis, roasted sweet potato, and microgreens make for an elegant veggie option at this meat tavern. $14. 60 W. Ontario St., River North

Sweet Potato and Kale

Curry Egg Roll at Old Habits

Crispy cocoons of coconut milk curry, braised kale, and mashed sweet potatoes. $9. 2959 N. California Ave., Avondale

Kale

Kale empanada at El Che Bar

Yes, this is Gruyère, chimichurri aïoli, in fried dough. But there’s also kale! $4. 845 W. Washington Blvd., West Loop

Kale and Avocado

Wilted Kale Salad at Handlebar

Tenderized leaves, sliced avocado, pepitas, and quinoa all get drizzled with a punchy cumin-citrus vinaigrette. $10. 2311 W. North Ave., Wicker Park

Avocado

Avocado Hummus at Gideon Sweet

A pinch of the Moroccan spice blend ras el hanout gives this creamy love child of guacamole and hummus an unexpected kick. $15. 841 W. Randolph St., West Loop

Avocado and Sweet Potato

Ancient Grains bowl at True Food Kitchen

A bed of quinoa, farro, and brown rice is the foundation of this truly tasty power meal. Adding nutrients and color: miso-glazed sweet potatoes, sliced avocado, grilled portobello mushrooms, and snow peas. $15. 1 W. Erie St., River North

The Trifecta: Avocado, Sweet Potato, and Kale

Spicy Stew Bowl at Loving Heart

Behold a health food masterpiece: sweet potato, kale, carrots, and spinach, slow-cooked with garlic and Korean red hot pepper, then garnished with sliced avocado and seaweed strips. $10. 838 W. Montrose Ave., Uptown

Food Stylist: Michael Deuson

This article appears in the November 2018 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

