Abstaining Never Tasted So Good Five nonalcoholic cocktails that bring some serious flavor

When The Livin’s Easier, from The Gage

When The Livin’s Easier

The Gage

A boozeless twin of the spot’s most popular cocktail, this slightly sweet thirst-quencher marries cucumber basil syrup and strawberry purée in soda water. $8. 24 S. Michigan Ave., Loop

Moscow Mare

Fountainhead

Subtract vodka, add a splash of watermelon juice, and you have this tropical variant of the Moscow mule. $5. 1970 W. Montrose Ave., Ravenswood

Nighroni

Billy Sunday

A flavored soda inspired by the Campari-like Sanbittèr, along with tart verjus, dishes out just the right blend of bitter herbal flavors — just like you’d find in a Negroni. $7. 3143 W. Logan Blvd., Logan Square

Coconut-Matcha Sour

Walton Street Kitchen & Bar

A cool combo of coconut water, lemon, and frothed egg white dusted with matcha — fancy enough to merit the same price as some boozy beverages. $10. 912 N. State St., Gold Coast

Hibiscus-Melon Lemonade

City Mouse

The blend of hibiscus syrup and iced tea flavored with honeydew, pineapple, and Spanish cantaloupe delivers a bracing bite. $5. 311 N. Morgan St., West Loop

This article appears in the November 2018 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

