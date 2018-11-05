Abstaining Never Tasted So Good
Five nonalcoholic cocktails that bring some serious flavor
When The Livin’s Easier
The Gage
A boozeless twin of the spot’s most popular cocktail, this slightly sweet thirst-quencher marries cucumber basil syrup and strawberry purée in soda water. $8. 24 S. Michigan Ave., Loop
Moscow Mare
Fountainhead
Subtract vodka, add a splash of watermelon juice, and you have this tropical variant of the Moscow mule. $5. 1970 W. Montrose Ave., Ravenswood
Nighroni
Billy Sunday
A flavored soda inspired by the Campari-like Sanbittèr, along with tart verjus, dishes out just the right blend of bitter herbal flavors — just like you’d find in a Negroni. $7. 3143 W. Logan Blvd., Logan Square
Coconut-Matcha Sour
Walton Street Kitchen & Bar
A cool combo of coconut water, lemon, and frothed egg white dusted with matcha — fancy enough to merit the same price as some boozy beverages. $10. 912 N. State St., Gold Coast
Hibiscus-Melon Lemonade
City Mouse
The blend of hibiscus syrup and iced tea flavored with honeydew, pineapple, and Spanish cantaloupe delivers a bracing bite. $5. 311 N. Morgan St., West LoopEdit Module
