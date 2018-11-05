Edit Module
The Food Lover’s Guide to (Sorta) Healthy Dining

Abstaining Never Tasted So Good

Five nonalcoholic cocktails that bring some serious flavor

By Photo by Jason Little

Published today at 2:56 p.m.

When The Livin’s Easier, from The Gage

When The Livin’s Easier

The Gage

A boozeless twin of the spot’s most popular cocktail, this slightly sweet thirst-quencher marries cucumber basil syrup and strawberry purée in soda water. $8. 24 S. Michigan Ave., Loop

Moscow Mare

Fountainhead

Subtract vodka, add a splash of watermelon juice, and you have this tropical variant of the Moscow mule. $5. 1970 W. Montrose Ave., Ravenswood

Nighroni

Billy Sunday

A flavored soda inspired by the Campari-like Sanbittèr, along with tart verjus, dishes out just the right blend of bitter herbal flavors —  just like you’d find in a Negroni. $7. 3143 W. Logan Blvd., Logan Square

Coconut-Matcha Sour

Walton Street Kitchen & Bar

A cool combo of coconut water, lemon, and frothed egg white dusted with matcha — fancy enough to merit the same price as some boozy beverages. $10. 912 N. State St., Gold Coast

Hibiscus-Melon Lemonade

City Mouse

The blend of hibiscus syrup and iced tea flavored with honeydew, pineapple, and Spanish cantaloupe delivers a bracing bite. $5. 311 N. Morgan St., West Loop

